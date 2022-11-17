Read full article on original website
Kyle Huddart
5d ago
Her and her husband can live out the rest of days getting hammered. Yeah I just did that.
6
Gotowork
4d ago
Actually I heard she wants the Italian Ambassadors job. So she will still be jet setting off tax payers backs. That will be her reward for being the dems battle axe.
2
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden that Georgia’s Senate race is “going downhill” for Democrats in remarks made Thursday that were captured by a hot mic. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said to Biden. "It's hard to...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
Rand Paul calls out Nancy Pelosi's daughter as he wishes her husband a 'speedy recovery' from the early morning-attack that left him hospitalized
"Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery," the Kentucky senator said.
'The View' host Ana Navarro called Tiffany Trump's wedding celebration a 'MAGA funeral'
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on November 12 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Her wedding was held days after the GOP's midterm "red wave" failed to materialize. On Monday, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Tiffany's wedding a "MAGA funeral." Tiffany Trump's wedding to businessman Michael Boulos on...
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Pence says that Melania told Trump 'to be more like Mike' following the president's chaotic performance in the first 2020 presidential debate
Mike Pence says Melania Trump told Donald Trump that the president should be more like his VP. Pence says the comment came after his 2020 vice presidential debate performance. "'Melania says I gotta be more like Mike,'" Pence says Trump told him, following the president's disastrous first debate. Former Vice...
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
iheart.com
Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack
Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Hillary Clinton says Republicans have plan to 'steal 2024 presidential election'
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed Republicans are out to steal the 2024 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
