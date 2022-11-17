ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Farm-to-School Program receives $850K in funding

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8S5p_0jEPzJGF00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Agriculture Commissioner announced on Thursday that $850,000 will be available for eligible school districts to expand Farm-to-School programs across New York State. Schools and applicants eligible for the seventh round of the Farm-to-School program will include kindergarten through 12th-grade school food authorities, public schools, charter schools, not-for-profit schools, and other entities participating in the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, or the Summer Food Service Program.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“The Farm-to-School Program is a great way to ensure New York’s students have access to fresh, healthy foods and they understand where their meals come from,” said commissioner Richard Ball. I’m proud that this program continues to help schools tap into the local food movement and serve more healthy lunches with products either grown in their school garden or purchased from their community farmers. This is a win-win for our agricultural industry and for our state’s future leaders.”

The Farm-to-School Program helps kindergarten through 12th-grade schools increase locally grown food on school menus, benefit New York farmers, combat food insecurity and increase access to food in underserved communities. $100,000 will be awarded for projects that support the Farm-to-School across the state. The funding will be put towards:

Halfmoon woman allegedly steals dead mom’s pension
  • employing a local or regional farm-to-school coordinator
  • training food service staff to increase knowledge of local procurement and preparation of locally produced food
  • purchasing equipment needed to increase the capacity of the school kitchen and food service staff to prepare and serve locally produced food
  • completing capital improvements to support the the transport and/or storage of locally produced food
  • creating new food products for the menu

Proposals must be received by January 24, 2023 by 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local biz owners donate hearing aids in Puerto Rico

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-Mary and Rick Frasier know very well how hearing, and hearing loss, can impact people from all walks of life, and how it can impact those who cannot afford help. That is why the owners of Frasier Enterprise, Inc., based in Johnstown, the largest franchise owners within the Miracle-Ear Corporation, say they are […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY’s first 36 cannabis dispensary applicants approved

It was a year ago the Board had their first meeting, and now after receiving over 900 applications, 36 are approved. The applicants had to meet two criteria: That they or a close family member had a marijuana related offense before March of 2021 and that they have some experience owning and operating a business in New York.
MICHIGAN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Oregon’s governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana —...
OREGON STATE
NEWS10 ABC

New York OKs first cannabis dispensary licenses

On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board gave the OK to New York's first wave of retail dispensary licenses. 36 conditional adult use retail licenses were approved, many of them going to business owners with prior marijuana-related convictions.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy