Do you think you have the best Ho-Ho-Ho around? Do kids confuse you for the big guy in red when they hear your Ho-Ho-Ho? When you Ho-Ho-Ho, do you get endless compliments? Do you want to prove you are the Ho-Ho-Hoer in the area? Then you need to enter KZMQ Country Station and The Eagle 104.1’s Best Ho-Ho-Ho Contest. Submit a video of you doing your best HO-HO-Ho version from November 21st through December 6th for a chance to win 2 tickets to Skip Ewing Christmas at The Cody Cattle Company on December 8th.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO