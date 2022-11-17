Read full article on original website
Park County’s General Election Results Confirmed by Audit and Review
After a review and an audit, Park County’s general election results are official. The county’s results were certified Thursday, November 10 and the State of Wyoming’s results became official Wednesday, November 16. Park County’s final figures differ slightly from the unofficial tallies released on election night because...
SYP: Martin Kimmet, Vince Vanata, Park County GOP
Martin Kimmet, Park County GOP Chairman, and Vince Vanata, State Committeeman and District 5 Representative, spoke about the results of the mid-term elections, President Trump’s announcement that he is running for president again, and the State Meeting that was held in Casper.
70-year-old Wyoming driver dies in rollover crash on icy highway near Meeteetse Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 70-year-old Wyoming driver died in a rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 120 on Friday, Nov. 18, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed Monday. The WHP has identified the driver as Wayne Hoff. Troopers were notified of the crash near Meeteetse at around 1 p.m....
Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing
The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
Cody Community Pillar & Buffalo Bill Center of the West Trustee Jim Nielson Has Passed Away
Executive Director of By Western Hands, Mary Sims, writes, “We are saddened to share with you the passing yesterday morning of one of our most dedicated patrons and dear friends, Jim Nielson. By Western Hands would not have been possible without Jim’s belief in our mission and his enthusiastic community and financial support. Jim’s love of his family, community, By Western Hands and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is exemplary of how a person can live a fulfilling life and leave the world a better place.”
Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick
UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
The Best Ho-Ho-Ho Contest
Do you think you have the best Ho-Ho-Ho around? Do kids confuse you for the big guy in red when they hear your Ho-Ho-Ho? When you Ho-Ho-Ho, do you get endless compliments? Do you want to prove you are the Ho-Ho-Hoer in the area? Then you need to enter KZMQ Country Station and The Eagle 104.1’s Best Ho-Ho-Ho Contest. Submit a video of you doing your best HO-HO-Ho version from November 21st through December 6th for a chance to win 2 tickets to Skip Ewing Christmas at The Cody Cattle Company on December 8th.
