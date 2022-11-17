Read full article on original website
How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies
Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
Sika Buck Wanders Around With The Decapitated Head Of Another Buck Locked In His Antlers
Nature is just flat out insane. Originally captured by a wildlife photographer Colette in Hokkaido, Japan, the video was shared by the popular Nature Is Metal account on Instagram. At first glance it appears as though this Sika buck might have gotten something tangled in his antlers, but when you...
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn’t been seen in 140 years: ‘Like finding a unicorn’
Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a rare bird that was last sighted almost 140 years ago in Papua New Guinea.The discovery was made in Fergusson Island, off the east coast of Papua New Guinea in September.Researchers’ cameras caught sight of the rare bird, a species that hasn’t been documented by scientists since it was first described in 1882, reported Audubon Magazine.John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, said: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct,...
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded
Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
natureworldnews.com
Enormous Grizzly Bear Weighing 450 Pounds Put Down in a Drive-By Shooting —Alberta
In Alberta, a massive grizzly bear weighing 450 pounds was shot by people driving by. According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, the bear was killed on October 14 around 4 PM. According to officials, the person who shot and killed the animal drove up before making a quick U-turn.
Another popular landscape shrub is headed for Pennsylvania’s banned list
Burning bush – a widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage – has been deemed invasive by the state Department of Agriculture and will be phased out of sale in Pennsylvania. The Ag Department’s Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee voted to add burning bush...
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
6,000 cases of Domino sugar recalled in 22 states, so check your pantry now
It’s time to check your sugar supply to see if you have any Domino sugar in your pantry, as there’s a new recall that was just announced. Certain Domino and C&H Sugar Tubs might have been contaminated with pieces of material. Specifically, the product might contain metal wire, which can obviously cause some serious injuries if consumed.
Break-in at Ohio farm releases as many as 10,000 carnivorous mink into the wild, police say
Police say thousands of mink were released from cages at the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in northwest Ohio. Their diet? "Fresh kills," police say.
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Brad Bosch harvested this northern snakehead May 21 in Richmond township, PA. First we had to worry about the Lanternfly devastating our crops. Now there’s an invasive fish known as the snakehead. Also known as frankenfish, or channa argus, it is submarine-shaped, with a toothy mouth and can grow...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off
Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other. The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.
