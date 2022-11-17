ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

MassLive.com

How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies

Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn’t been seen in 140 years: ‘Like finding a unicorn’

Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a rare bird that was last sighted almost 140 years ago in Papua New Guinea.The discovery was made in Fergusson Island, off the east coast of Papua New Guinea in September.Researchers’ cameras caught sight of the rare bird, a species that hasn’t been documented by scientists since it was first described in 1882, reported Audubon Magazine.John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, said: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct,...
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Enormous Grizzly Bear Weighing 450 Pounds Put Down in a Drive-By Shooting —Alberta

In Alberta, a massive grizzly bear weighing 450 pounds was shot by people driving by. According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, the bear was killed on October 14 around 4 PM. According to officials, the person who shot and killed the animal drove up before making a quick U-turn.
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
VENICE, FL
Outsider.com

LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off

Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other. The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.
OHIO STATE
