myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County
The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 Board votes to delay construction of new Wellness Center
(Festus) During its most recent meeting, the Festus R-6 Board of Education voted to delay construction of the new Wellness Center/Gymnasium project. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess has more. My MO Info · KJ111822E.WAV. According to Dr. Ruess, it’s the board’s intention to revist the wellness center project every six...
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21
An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man dies in crash east of De Soto
Jerome Isaac Jr., 25, of Festus died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 110 near Upper Plattin Spur east of De Soto, authorities reported. The accident happened at about 2:10 p.m., said John Scullin, spokesman for De Soto Rural Fire Protection, which was...
Gas station vandalized early Monday morning
Vandals damaged a gas station convenience store early Monday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill hires new code enforcement officer
Dan Bailey, 36, of Dittmer has been hired for the job, replacing Dave Taylor, who retired in July after holding the position since 2017. Taylor, 76, of Cedar Hill said he has not met Bailey, but his advice is simple. “Just study the books,” he said. Bailey said that...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
myleaderpaper.com
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
kfmo.com
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Washington Missourian
Washington juveniles arrested following burglary of Fifth Street retailer
Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
mymoinfo.com
COMTREA “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest is this Friday & Saturday
(Jefferson County) For the first time COMTREA will host a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas Fest this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 21 full size trees ranging from six-and-a-half feet to seven-and-a-half feet for sale. Kim Elbl is the VP of Fundraising and Development at COMTREA. She says each...
