Bonnie Jean Fisher Duffin Minnoch was born on September 28, 1926 and reunited with her eternal sweetheart on November 17, 2022. Bonnie was born at The Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents, Joseph Schley Fisher and Rita Faun Conover Fisher and older sister, Faun Elizabeth. Bonnie attended Hawthorn Grade School and Lincoln Junior High School and graduated from East High School in 1942. She cherished her childhood and had fond memories of growing up with her sister and her cousins; swimming, ice skating, and learning to tap dance at Liberty Park.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO