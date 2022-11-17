Read full article on original website
Bonnie Jean Fisher Duffin Minnoch – November 17 2022
Bonnie Jean Fisher Duffin Minnoch was born on September 28, 1926 and reunited with her eternal sweetheart on November 17, 2022. Bonnie was born at The Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents, Joseph Schley Fisher and Rita Faun Conover Fisher and older sister, Faun Elizabeth. Bonnie attended Hawthorn Grade School and Lincoln Junior High School and graduated from East High School in 1942. She cherished her childhood and had fond memories of growing up with her sister and her cousins; swimming, ice skating, and learning to tap dance at Liberty Park.
Thanksgiving Fire Safety with Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson
It’s that time of year where residents are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday with all the fixings and some residents may decide to deep fry their turkey this year. Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson wants to make sure that any cooks that choose to deep fry their turkey will take safety precautions when doing so.
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Jay Noyes named Chief Financial Officer of Castleview Hospital
Castleview Hospital announced today that Jay Noyes has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of Castleview, effective October 30, 2022. He has worked at Castleview for the past 15 years as financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. “We are so excited to have Jay step into this important leadership...
