WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up. to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice. accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice. accumulations between two and five hundredths...
PENDLETON, OR
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE
Judge allows recount to continue in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has...
MANCHESTER, NH
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45

Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

