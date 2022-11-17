ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support young entrepreneurs at the Holiday Makers Market

By Alyssa Argentine
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s never too late to start your own business, and Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs is helping kids accomplish those dreams!

Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs is a group of children ages 4 through 17 who are artists, crafters, bakers, and more! The organization’s goal is to help the kids bring their dreams to life by teaching them the importance of customer service, finances, and business leadership.

You can come support these young business owners at the Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at East Pikes Peak Library (5550 N. Union Blvd). Plus, Santa will be there from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

If you can’t make it to the event on Saturday, you can show your support by purchasing a gift card from Texas Roadhouse through the code below.

10% of sales go to the Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs! The fundraiser continues through Nov. 20.

9-year-old Zackary Soars, is one of the many young entrepreneurs that will be at the Holiday Makers Market. He makes grab bags with a Christmas twist with Therapy ink Creations !

If you’d like to find out more about Young Entrepreneurs, you can email LaBrisa Jimenez at labrisaj@gmail.com

