Effective: 2022-11-22 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. Between Interstate 80 mile markers 240 and 290. On Interstate 25...near mile marker 71 at Bordeaux. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO