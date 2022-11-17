ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Maryland Attempted Murder suspect shot during Burke County stand-off, used toddlers as human shields

By D.V. Wise
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6Bi5_0jEPrnpb00

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Attempted Murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland, was shot Wednesday night by members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team) team after a nearly five-hour-long standoff.

On Wednesday, November 16th, around 8:40 p.m., Deputies met with the victim, Rebecca Crews, at regarding a domestic violence incident where she escaped her apartment.

Crews reported she was physically assaulted and held against her will by 33-year-old Kevin McCardell, with whom she shares two toddlers (ages 1 and 2).

ALSO ON WJBF: CCBOE says former parapro improperly restrained Evans Elementary student to de-escalate situation

The woman said she hid in the woods for several hours until a family member picked her up and took her to the Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with Crews, Deputies learned McCardell had outstanding felony warrants stemming from a June 2022 domestic violence incident in Baltimore. The warrants are for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Around 10:30 Wednesday night, investigators went to the home at 165 Southside Drive, to conduct a welfare check on the children and follow up on the abuse allegations.

They were met at the door by a gun-toting McCardell, who while holding both children in his arms, pointed the weapon at deputies, and fired a shot. The suspect went back into the apartment, came back to the door, and fired a second shot. Deputies returned fire and McCardell barricaded himself in the residence, firing a third shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbQ1i_0jEPrnpb00

A SRT negotiator made telephone contact with McCardell through his father, and spent several hours negotiating his surrender.

Over the course of the negotiations, McCardell was erratic and threatened to kill law enforcement.

The negotiations resulted in McCardell coming to the door. That’s when the SRT Team deployed a distraction device and McCardell again, while holding his children in his arms, revealed a handgun and pointed it at law enforcement, while using the children as human shields.

A BCSO SRT team member fired his weapon, hitting McCardell in the leg. He was taken into custody at 3:30 Thursday morning.

ALSO ON WJBF: Tennessee man shot over $5 in tattoo work

McCardell transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he remains until booking.

The children were rescued, treated by Burke County EMA, and given back to Rebecca Crews, their mother.

No additional injuries were sustained.

The BCSO SRT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team assisted with tactical operations and negotiations. Waynesboro Police, Georgia State Patrol, Burke County EMA and Burke County 911 also assisted during the operation.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday morning, NewsChannel 6 will be in attendance.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wgac.com

Man Murdered in Richmond County

A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Arrest made following Augusta murder

(AUGUSTA, GA) - A 25-year old Lincolnton man died from his injuries following a shooting on Friday night in Augusta. According to investigators, Quidarius Collins was struck at Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, and died at an area hospital. A suspect, Daniel Burke, also 25-years old, was detained at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy