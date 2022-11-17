ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Chad Isaak’s appeal of murder convictions to be heard by ND Supreme Court today

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWzx1_0jEPrRMV00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Chad Isaak’s appeal of his murder convictions in the RJR killings will be heard by the North Dakota Supreme Court today — even though Isaak himself is dead.

Isaak was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in December 2021 following his conviction on four counts of murder in the April 2019 RJR Maintenance and Management killings in Mandan.

Chad Isaak appeals his convictions to the ND Supreme Court

In June 2022, Isaak appealed his convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court, arguing four errors in his case by trial judge David Reich denied him his constitutional right to a public trial and his right to be present during jury selection.

A month later in July, Isaak committed suicide in his prison cell.

Chad Isaak’s cause of death confirmed by State Forensic Medical Examiner

His appeal, however, continued to move through the court system, leading up to this afternoon’s hearing before the North Dakota Supreme Court.

In addition to the four issues raised in Isaak’s appeal, briefs have also been filed concerning the effect of Isaak’s death on his convictions. Isaak’s attorney argues the convictions should be dismissed because the case is not final. The state argues Isaak’s appeal is moot and the convictions should stand.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. today before the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 11

Related
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/14-11/20 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just because snow shut down North Dakota for a little bit of the previous week, the news cycle never does. There’s been plenty of different stories about things occurring throughout the state, but unfortunately, not too many of them were positive. Here are the six major stories that took KX’s digital […]
MONTANA STATE
WOWT

48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KX News

VandeWalle retiring from North Dakota Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle has announced that he will retire Jan. 31 for health reasons. VandeWalle, 89, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978 and served as chief justice from 1993 until 2019, when he did not seek reappointment as chief. He had been the longest-serving chief […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
Hot 97-5

In BisMan – “Should Narcan Be Common Place?” Why Not??

This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Munson resigning from Bismarck Park Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board will be short a commissioner for a few weeks when the new year starts. That’s because Wayne Munson announced his resignation from the board, effective at the end of the year, following his recent election to the Burleigh County Commission. The Park Board, which sets the fiscal policy for Bismarck Parks and Recreation, is seeking applicants to fill Munson’s seat until his term ends in June of 2024.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Elbow Lake business banned in North Dakota again

(Fargo, ND) -- Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is facing a new ban on doing business in North Dakota. Stutsman County District Court imposed the ban this week after finding the business had engaged in consumer fraud. The court found the company had contracted to perform services and repairs but didn't follow through.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy