Reston, VA

Annual holiday parade set for Friday in Reston Town Center

Reston Town Center’s holiday parade is set for this Friday (Nov. 25), kicking off a series of holiday events for the season. The annual parade, now in its 31st year, will march down Market Street at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the half-mile-long parade, Mr. and Mrs. Santa...
RESTON, VA
Morning Notes

I-66 Express Lanes Fully Open Today — “The eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is on track to open on Tuesday, Nov. 22…When this final section opens, the entire 22.5-mile 66 Express Lanes corridor from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-495 will be open with tolling and HOV-2+ rules in effect.” [VDOT]
CENTREVILLE, VA
Fairfax County firefighters vote to unionize for historic contract talks

Firefighters, medics and other Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department employees will have a union represent them in the county’s first collective bargaining negotiations for public workers in over 40 years. Over 800 FCFRD workers participated in a 13-day election last month to determine whether to have union representation...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

