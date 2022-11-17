ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day

The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport Public Library Wants You to Come and Learn About Podcasts!

The Library is hosting a program that will provide an introduction to podcasts on Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30pm at | Eastern. Have you heard about podcasts? Not sure how to access them and want to get to know more? Learn how to listen to these digital audio shows online about virtually any subject. Discover how podcasts are now a popular tool for learning, personal growth, and fun entertainment.
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf Public Library’s Creation Studio Workshops on Utilizing Cutting Machines

Located on the second floor of the Bettendorf Public Library, the Creation Studio is the perfect place for all types of makers to explore and create with new tools. The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting two workshops in December with a focus on the computer-controlled cutting machines available for use the Creation Studio. Both free events are for makers aged 16 and up. Registration is required to attend and class size is limited. The Bettendorf Public Library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
BETTENDORF, IA
The Bettendorf Public Library takes a look at what has shaped the Baby Boom generation

On Thursday, November 17th at 1:30 PM, Bettendorf author Tom Miller will present a special edition of Community Connections titled the “Class of 1964.” Mr. Miller’s presentation will review post-World War II history and the events that shaped the Baby Boom generation. His new novel, “A Place to Rest” takes place during the Baby Boom years (1946-1964) and Mr. Miller will be using excerpts from the book to illustrate points in the presentation. This free event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQPT Airing ‘My Brother’s Gift’ Holocaust-Themed Production

In September 2022, The Black Box Theatre performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank. The production will air on WQPT on November 17 at 8:00 pm and will be followed by a short documentary on the Anne Frank Exhibit in Danville, Iowa.
MOLINE, IL
Beyond The Fluff: Uncovering The Hardcore World Of Festival Of Trees Teddy Bear Teas

Entertainment is a tricky thing. One person’s wholesome fare is another person’s demon-possessed trash. From time to time, I’ll get emails from irate people who are disappointed that I’ve recommended some bit of entertainment they find to be offensive. One of them messaged me about it. Another called me, taking me to task for “leading children down the path of evil.” How she knew I’d been a tour guide at Disneyland is beyond me. But nonetheless, this lady wasn’t pleased. “You shouldn’t be telling parents to let their children go to demonic concerts…you should be warning them about harmful entertainment!” she said.
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch hosts John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder

The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a free lunchtime concert on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at 12:00 PM. The live event is a part of the Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series and will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. November’s Brown Bag Lunch features artists John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder. No registration is required for this free program. Attendees are invited to bring along their lunch to enjoy along with the music.
BETTENDORF, IA
Free Calligraphy Workshop available at the Bettendorf Public Library on November 12

Just in time for cards of cheer and thanks, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Creation Studio, which is on the second floor of the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration for this program is required and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7128410 or by calling 563-344-4175.
BETTENDORF, IA
Davenport Public Library Opens Studio 321 Makerspace for Appointments

The Davenport Public Library’s mission is to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate, and entertain. Studio 321, which is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. Studio 321 is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, explore their creativity and ingenuity, and to collaborate with and inspire others.
DAVENPORT, IA
