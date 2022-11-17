'Had to go get that one': Josh Okogie denies taller JaMychal Green with big block in Suns romp of Warriors

JaMychal Green is listed as five inches taller than the 6-4 Josh Okogie.

So what.

Okogie denied him at the rim with a big block in Phoenix’s 130-119 victory Wednesday over defending NBA champion Golden State at Footprint Center.

“I had to go get that one,” Okogie said.

On a night the Suns shot 51.2% from the field, set team highs in 3-point makes (21) and 3-point shooting percentage (52.5%) and had three players score 20-plus points, Okogie’s block stood out as one of the biggest plays of the game.

Green had a chance to cut Phoenix’s lead to one with 10:24 left in the first half, but Okogie’s block led to Cameron Payne scoring in transition to put the Suns up, 40-35. Payne scored a career-high 29 points.

With the Suns down three players – Chris Paul (sore right heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus) – Okogie’s minutes have increased in recent games.

He didn’t score, but Okogie had a steal and one of Phoenix’s eight blocks in nine minutes.

“Even being down men and still having come in and play the right way, and jump into an opportunity that they really weren’t expecting,” Suns All-Star Devin Booker said. “Josh Okogie came in and had a big block at the rim.”

Okogie has a 7-foot wingspan. Combine that with his athleticism, leaping ability and defensive approach to the game, Okogie was the right person in that situation with Green looking to finish over the top.

“I had switched with somebody on the backside and I became the low man,” Okogie said. “Low man is just responsible for protecting the basket whether somebody gets beat on the drive or somebody gets beat backdoor.”

Okogie was on the outskirts of the paint guarding Anthony Lamb when Green drove past Jock Landale and had a clear path to the basket. Lamb flared out, but Okogie stayed in the lane, came over and denied Green, who tried to dunk the ball with just his right hand.

“I did what we’re supposed to do, contest every shot at the rim,” Okogie said.

Booker tied a career-high with three blocks himself.

“I don’t remember them,” a smiling Booker said. “I don’t know how I got three blocks.”

One of them was on a Stephen Curry drive in the third quarter.

“Oh yeah, I do remember that one,” Booker said. “That’s the only one I remember.”

Okogie likes that the Suns have players “who get their nose dirty” and make hustle plays like offensive rebounds, deflections and steals. The Suns finished Wednesday’s game with five steals and eight offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points.

“From Book to (Deandre Ayton to Chris Paul), all the guys that people scout for every night, those are guys who do those energy plays,” Okogie said. “So it’s easy for us role players to follow.”

