ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, FL

'DREAM ATHLETE': Creekside's accomplished weightlifter Kailey Papas eyes coveted state title

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NM1kf_0jEPqKXH00

ST. JOHNS – Kailey Papas' goggles couldn’t hide her determination.

Before she became a weightlifting star at Creekside, she swam during her childhood. At every meet, her dad, Louis, would look at his daughter sitting on the blocks before the race and see the determination piercing through her thick goggles.

“I could see it in her eyes,” Louis Papas said. “She just had that drive that no one else was going to take from her. She carried that into weightlifting.”

Papas has since gone on to win 16 gold medals, one silver medal, and five bronze medals from competing in weightlifting at the local, state and national levels.

That silver medal – which she earned at states last year as a runner-up in the Snatch event – still stings a little. Despite the fact that she is a national champion multiple times over, it still bothers her that her resume falls just short of one thing: a state championship.

This year, Papas has set her determined eyes on winning a state championship and becoming Creekside’s first ever girls’ weightlifting champion.

“Yes, runner-up was a huge accomplishment but winning was the main goal,” Papas said. “Falling short of that was just something to keep me going for this year.”

Lifting Outlook:SEASON PREVIEW: Four lifters to watch for girls' weightlifting

More Creekside:'WHO ARE YOU?': Creekside runner Tanner Simonds quickly ascends to stardom

Dream athlete

Louis Papas, like most parents, has always reminded his daughter that she can do anything she sets her mind to do. With Kailey though, it’s not just some trite cliché.

“Literally, this kid, anything she sets her mind to do, she can do,” Louis Papas said.

Kailey Papas started doing CrossFit when was eight years old with her dad. At 10, she started competing in weightlifting when her dad started an Olympic weightlifting club. By 12, she committed to doing only weightlifting. So, two years prior to joining Creekside's weightlifting team, she had already competed in weightlifting at the national level.

She was the youngest lifter on her club team up until last year, her junior year in high school, when she invited two of her teammates to join her club team. Before that, she competed with adults who encouraged and helped her.

Louis always knew that Kailey would be great at whatever she decided to do. She was a good soccer player and a great swimmer. But she decided to follow her parents and do weightlifting — a bug that’s bitten them all.

Kailey Papas, like her father, is obsessed with lifting. She watches and rewatches film, studying and picking apart her movements, constantly trying to figure out how she can improve.

“It’s really been kind of easy — in a sense,” Louis Papas said of having an athletic child. “She’s kind of like the dream athlete. She’s not built to be a weightlifter so she wasn’t destined to do it. She just made it happen.”

More than an athlete

One word Creekside girls’ weightlifting head coach Micah Canterbury used to describe Kailey Papas is, 'industrious'.

As the team captain, she does her best to help her teammates improve and create a stronger bond. She is the captain that organizes team breakfasts, teaches her teammates additional techniques, ensures the upper and underclassmen are connecting and cheers for her peers.

“It’s a blessing to have a national champion in Kailey,” Canterbury said.

One big goal Kailey Papas has is to create more of a community within Creekside’s girls’ weightlifting program. In previous years, the team would go to the weight room, lift and leave. This year, there is more support around the weight room, Kailey Papas said. They also have a new chant and do team building activities.

Kailey Papas leads a team of 65 lifters, Creekside's biggest girls’ team. Micah Canterbury is thankful to have Kailey Papas as his team captain in his first year at Creekside.

“She hopes to inspire a lot of her younger teammates to pick up the weightlifting bug just as much as she has,” Canterbury said. “I hope the bug keeps growing.”

Kailey’s success on the local, state and national level is an inspiration. And if that isn’t enough, her story in which she returned to lifting after severing two of her fingertips and having them surgically sewn back on should do the trick.

A state championship, though, would be the cherry on top of Papas' inspirational career at Creekside, she said. She is just as motivated, humble and healthy as last year. She just couldn’t finish on that last day of the championship, however.

Louis Papas said she lifted with too much emotion. Over the summer, Kailey put her emotions aside and won three gold medals at the 2022 USA Weightlifting National Championship this summer.

“It wasn’t there that day,” Kailey said of the state meet. “I know that it will be this year.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

Visit St. Augustine’s Famous Fountain and More Fun Things to Do

F you’re in search of enjoyable issues to do in St. Augustine, you’re going to have numerous selections. Whether or not you’re taking the household to Florida or having an adults-only weekend on the seashore, the nation’s oldest metropolis makes an awesome getaway vacation spot. 5 hundred years of mixed Native American, Spanish, and British historical past means there are many attention-grabbing locations to discover within the historical metropolis.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa developing in St. Augustine

St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 3 for a 5,895-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store at 2500 U.S. 1 S. in St. Augustine at a construction cost of $1.45 million. Wawa Florida LLC of Orlando paid $2.8 million for the almost 1.5-acre property Sept. 20, 2019. Be the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida. What do you think about these amazing places in Florida? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to any of the places mentioned above, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these places? Would you recommend other people to visit them, if they get the chance? If so, do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit these places? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well because you go there on holiday often, then even better, as we would love hear your personal recommendations when it comes to beautiful places in Florida, so drop your go-to places in the comments.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Your Best Photos of Florida Could Make You $2,500 Richer

Are you over 18 and have a photo of Florida that is worthy of sharing with the world? If so, good news: there are a couple of weeks left to submit to the 2022 Smithsonian Magazine photo contest for a chance to win up to $2,500. November 30 will be the last day to submit, marking the completion of the 20th annual contest for the publication.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy