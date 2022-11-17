Mild recession ahead in 2023, U-M economists say

University of Michigan economists Thursday said a mild recession is likely ahead in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to try to cool down inflation.

The Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively raising rates this year, is "prepared to tolerate a mild recession" to combat rising prices, according to the economic outlook by the U-M Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

Inflation is expected to "tick back up" in the next few months. The Fed is expected to keep increasing interest rates through mid-2023. "And it will likely take a mild recession to drive inflation down for good," the report noted.

"We think the current momentum in the labor market and consumption spending is strong enough to keep the economy from turning over for a few quarters," said Daniil Manaenkov, U.S. forecast lead at U-M’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

Mortgage rates have soared significantly, though, leading to a dramatic, troubling fallout in the housing market. The U-M report refers to a "nuclear winter in housing."

"After a two-year period of eye-popping increases in house prices," the report stated, "the housing market appears to have run into a brick wall."

Mortgage purchase applications tumbled by 45% from early 2022. The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers' sentiment index indicated that conditions for buying a home have fallen to their lowest reading since the survey's inception in 1951.

The average 30-year mortgage rate climbed to 7.08% as of Nov. 10, according to data from mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That's up from 3.22% during the first week in January.

Mortgage rates fell back to 6.61% based on data released Nov. 17. Mortgage rates don't directly track the Fed’s rate hikes. Instead, mortgage rates follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is influenced by inflation expectations.

The downturn in housing, Manaenkov said, is likely to drive businesses to be more cautious due to deteriorating economic projections. Banks are likely to tighten credit further and households are bound to cut back spending and increase savings. All will drive a fading momentum for the U.S. economy, he said.

After the Fed's latest rate hike in early November, the short-term federal funds rate now runs in the range of 3.75% to 4%. It had been close to zero before the rate hikes began. The Fed is expected to raise rates, possibly by 50 basis points according to some forecasts, at its next meeting Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

The U-M forecast anticipates that the Fed could start cutting short term interest rates by early 2024, which would help to stabilize the job market.

Michigan's auto industry, though, could end up being better off than in previous recessions, according to the report, thanks to a backlog of demand that will help car and truck sales grow in a tough economy.

The U-M forecast calls for car and light truck sales to grow to 15.5 million by 2024 — up from 13.9 million in 2022 — as supply chains improve and inventories continue to normalize. The forecast calls for 15.1 million cars and light trucks to be sold in 2023.

The auto industry's shift to electrification, the economists said, should support labor demand with investments in assembly and battery production plants.

"If the auto industry is able to avoid major potholes ahead, it could end up towing the state's labor market forward along with it," according to the Michigan Economic Outlook.

Michigan's construction and nonautomotive manufacturing industries face a "challenging environment with rising interest rates, a strong dollar, and weak national growth," the report noted. "We are hoping that continued strength in the automotive sector will shield Michigan from the brunt of the recession."

Michigan's unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.1% through the middle of 2023. It it expected to hit 4.7% by early 2024. But U-M economists say the Michigan jobless rate will begin declining again in late 2024, as the national economy improves.

