Tallahassee Police Department investigating stabbing incident
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred early Monday morning.
WCTV
Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Claude Lawrence Ballard III for Battery on Law Enforcement, Felony Firearm and Fleeing
On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Ballard stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot. The...
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
WCTV
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday at convenience stores, two of which are believed to be connected. The first hold-up happened a little before 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. The suspect demanded both registers...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
fosterfollynews.net
Deonte Bellamy of Graceville, Florida Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Firearm by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on November 15, 2022
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Graceville to assist the Graceville Police Department. Graceville PD had responded to a disturbance at a home on Pelham Avenue, where they arrested Deonte Bellamy for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, as well as a warrant out of Washington County.
WJHG-TV
Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 18, 2022
Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
WCTV
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The...
Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished.
Tallahassee Housing Authority seeking $1 million for Orange Ave. apartments
Tallahassee Housing Authority seeking $1 million to offset rising costs for Orange Ave. affordable housing
wtoc.com
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered a second set of human remains in an apartment where they had already recovered the remains of what appears to be a fetus or infant. In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
WCTV
Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in Tallahassee on Sunday night while taking out the trash for an elderly couple, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. An incident synopsis issued by TPD on Monday morning states the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cochran Drive. That is on the city’s southside and a short distance from Jack McLean Park.
wtvy.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
WCTV
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
