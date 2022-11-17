ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attapulgus, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCTV

Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday at convenience stores, two of which are believed to be connected. The first hold-up happened a little before 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. The suspect demanded both registers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Deonte Bellamy of Graceville, Florida Arrested for Aggravated Assault with Firearm by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on November 15, 2022

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Graceville to assist the Graceville Police Department. Graceville PD had responded to a disturbance at a home on Pelham Avenue, where they arrested Deonte Bellamy for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, as well as a warrant out of Washington County.
GRACEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 18, 2022

Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in Tallahassee on Sunday night while taking out the trash for an elderly couple, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. An incident synopsis issued by TPD on Monday morning states the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cochran Drive. That is on the city’s southside and a short distance from Jack McLean Park.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

