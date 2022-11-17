ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots

A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports

Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running

The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray

The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Colts suffer another heartbreak on Sunday

The Tennessee Titans handled their business once again this week. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion on Thursday Night Football. Today, the Titans got another victory. The rival Indianapolis Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts actually played a very solid game, especially...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong

Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports

Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets

The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration

Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio

The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder

Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday’s game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Fields’ status for this week is uncertain. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called Fields “day to day” during his Monday news conference. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” Eberflus...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy