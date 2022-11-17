Read full article on original website
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
What the Colts said after Week 11 loss to Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) pushed themselves further out of a potential playoff run after a late fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 314 total yards and...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message To Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Ahead Of Ohio State Game
One of college football's great rivalries awaits Saturday, as the Michigan Wolverines will travel to Columbus, taking on C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes. In Michigan's driver's seat at QB will be J.J. McCarthy, the sophomore who was still competing for snaps with Cade McNamara as ...
NBC Sports
Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray
The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that...
atozsports.com
Colts suffer another heartbreak on Sunday
The Tennessee Titans handled their business once again this week. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion on Thursday Night Football. Today, the Titans got another victory. The rival Indianapolis Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts actually played a very solid game, especially...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets
The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
Aikman Rips Cardinals’ Hamilton After Weak Tackle Attempt
The broadcaster was disgusted by the defensive back’s efforts on a play near the goal line.
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on releasing Melvin Gordon: “We thought it was best for the team”
The NFL is a tough, unforgiving business. Almost every day during the season (and for much of the offseason), coaches and/or General Managers decide to terminate the employment of players, reasoning that it’s in the bests interests of the team. And, yes, you probably already know where I’m going...
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo: Monday was our best full game, but there’s still meat on the bone
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes on Monday night and the team ran for 159 yards to provide the kind of balance that led to a 38-10 rout of the Cardinals in Mexico City. Garoppolo’s play was the subject of praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan after the...
NBC Sports
Report: Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday’s game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Fields’ status for this week is uncertain. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called Fields “day to day” during his Monday news conference. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” Eberflus...
