Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs using the same play to beat the Chargers two years in a row
The Chiefs quarterback initially wasn’t sure they’d be able to use the same play to beat the Chargers again.
Sidney Crosby Recorded His First Goal in Chicago on Sunday
Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised...
Justin Fields ‘Day-To-Day,' But Bears Haven't Ruled Out Season-Ending Injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields was in obvious pain when he left Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday following the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears' second-year quarterback suffered a left shoulder injury on the first play of Chicago's final drive. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus offered...
Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets in Sunday's Game Against Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returns to Nets in Sunday’s game against Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving missed the last eight games under suspension for promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media at the end of the last month.
Aikman Rips Cardinals’ Hamilton After Weak Tackle Attempt
The broadcaster was disgusted by the defensive back’s efforts on a play near the goal line.
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
Why Bulls Believe in High Ceiling Despite Early-Season Struggles
Why Bulls believe in high ceiling despite early struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls, who sit 7-10 through 17 games, may not match last season’s 46-win total in 2022-23. They may not reach the top six in a jam-packed Eastern Conference either. But following Monday’s...
NFL Analyst Suggests Bears as Landing Spot for RB Saquon Barkley
NFL analyst suggests Bears as landing spot for Saquon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will have a lot of options this offseason. Between eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft and well north of $100 million in cap space, the Bears should dominate every aspect of roster reconstruction.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Lightning still searching for defensive consistency
TAMPA — The Lightning saw why the Bruins have run out to the best record in the league. They skate fast, pass precisely and possess a synergy that allows them to know where to find each other on the ice. They attack from angles and in waves, and that exposed the Lightning’s defensive holes in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss on Monday night at Amalie Arena.
Skidding Bulls Face Potentially Season-Defining Schedule Stretch
Skidding Bulls face potentially season-defining stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 6-10 Chicago Bulls have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. And Friday night's 108-107 home defeat to the Orlando Magic may have been a new low, from the 19-point third quarter deficit, to...
Bulls Snap Four-Game Losing Streak With Emphatic Win Over Celtics
10 observations: Bulls snap skid with rout of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To state the obvious: The Chicago Bulls needed a win Monday night. Not only had they dropped four in a row — and six of their last seven to fall to 6-10 — entering a home matchup with the Boston Celtics, a six-game road trip featuring plenty of daunting opponents awaits beginning Wednesday in Milwaukee.
