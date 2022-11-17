ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way

Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sidney Crosby Recorded His First Goal in Chicago on Sunday

Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets in Sunday's Game Against Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving returns to Nets in Sunday’s game against Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving missed the last eight games under suspension for promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media at the end of the last month.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning still searching for defensive consistency

TAMPA — The Lightning saw why the Bruins have run out to the best record in the league. They skate fast, pass precisely and possess a synergy that allows them to know where to find each other on the ice. They attack from angles and in waves, and that exposed the Lightning’s defensive holes in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss on Monday night at Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Snap Four-Game Losing Streak With Emphatic Win Over Celtics

10 observations: Bulls snap skid with rout of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To state the obvious: The Chicago Bulls needed a win Monday night. Not only had they dropped four in a row — and six of their last seven to fall to 6-10 — entering a home matchup with the Boston Celtics, a six-game road trip featuring plenty of daunting opponents awaits beginning Wednesday in Milwaukee.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
