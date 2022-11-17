Read full article on original website
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
Effort underway to recall the entire city council and mayor of a Southern Colorado city
WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- An effort is underway in Walsenburg to recall the city's council members and mayor. According to the Walsenburg City Clerk, seven petitions were submitted Tuesday for review. Those petitions are working to trigger a recall election for all six council members and the city's mayor. According to the City of Walsenburg's The post Effort underway to recall the entire city council and mayor of a Southern Colorado city appeared first on KRDO.
CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular
As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a request to help a stranded motorist, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found a Colorado Springs man wanted on several warrants, including attempted homicide. Friday around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Stem Beach along I-25 after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call from The post Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
Nov. 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds withbrown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for aParole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant […]
Downtown Pueblo merchants ask what’s next after City Council’s rejection of proposed ‘Sit-Lie’ ordinance
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- City leaders and business owners are looking for more solutions to the issue of transients and people experiencing homelessness downtown after a proposed City Council ordinance was denied by a 4-3 vote this week. The so-called "Sit-Lie" ordinance would have covered the downtown commercial district and banned sleeping, sitting or lying The post Downtown Pueblo merchants ask what’s next after City Council’s rejection of proposed ‘Sit-Lie’ ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
Officers involved in shooting near Pueblo Mall identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News is learning more about what led up to a shooting involving Pueblo Police officers near the Pueblo Mall on Nov. 10. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers originally responded to the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, on the north side of the Pueblo Mall, at around 9:27 a.m. on […]
Suspects wanted for Pueblo West Walgreens burglary
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking information on the identify of two suspect who stole items from a Pueblo West Walgreens in late October. PCSO says one woman paid for a few items and the other suspect left with a cart full of unpaid items. If you have information, call […]
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following an incident involving pepper spray at a Colorado high school on Wednesday. KKTV 11 News first learned of the incident on Thursday when concerned parents reached out about the lack of media coverage. According to Lynette Bonfiglio, the public information officer for D-70, there was an incident on Wednesday involving pepper spray on campus and all students impacted are doing fine. Bonfiglio adds an investigation is underway and the incident will be dealt with internally.
One killed, one injured in rural Custer County crash
(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and left another seriously injured. CSP said the crash happened on Colorado Highway 69 near mile point 68, about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. CSP said a 1997 GMC Suburban was heading northbound on Hwy 69 […]
Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50. The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left […]
Several students sent to hospital after being pepper sprayed at Rye High School
RYE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly a dozen high school students received medical treatment after they were doused in pepper spray. Now, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the incident. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rye High School around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Once at the The post Several students sent to hospital after being pepper sprayed at Rye High School appeared first on KRDO.
Routine patrols lead to three drug-related arrests
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said routine night patrols by deputies have resulted in three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine through two separate traffic stops. PCSO said the first stop occurred after deputies were patrolling in the 3800 block of East Fourth Street, just west of Colorado […]
Pueblo man arrested, found with stolen gun, 80+ fentanyl pills, and other drugs
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man faces multiple charges after he was found with drugs and a stolen gun in Fremont County. On Nov. 10, the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) Narcotics and K9 Divisions performed a criminal interdiction traffic stop in the 3100 block of Highway 50. This came after the division The post Pueblo man arrested, found with stolen gun, 80+ fentanyl pills, and other drugs appeared first on KRDO.
