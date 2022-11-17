ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man sentenced to 12 years for causing crash while high on meth

By Erica Garner
 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Marcus Torres , 32, received his 12-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to an incident, which occurred in September of 2017.

Court documents state Torres was driving down Highway 277 when his truck crossed into the other lane, hitting another vehicle head-on. The driver, Sarah Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Torres’ blood was later drawn at the hospital and the documents state tests came back positive for methamphetamine.

