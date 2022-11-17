Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Parents of Stanley Davis III, killed on dirt bike, suing city and fired police officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The parents of Stanley Davis III have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Boynton Beach and a former police officer over the death of their son, almost a year ago. The suit claims the 13 year old “was unlawfully chased...
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death faces lawsuit
A Boynton Beach police officer who was fired earlier this year after the death of a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during a pursuit is now being sued by the victim's family.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
tamaractalk.com
Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Tamarac
A postal service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Tamarac. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit and U.S. postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the armed robbery in Tamarac. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, BSO district deputies responded to an armed robbery incident....
cw34.com
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
Boynton Beach Sued Over Death Of Teen On Dirt Bike
The suit was filed in federal court by prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and claims the constitutional rights of 13-year old Stanley Davis III were violated.
Click10.com
First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
cw34.com
Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
cw34.com
Deputy arrested for violent confrontation, convicted of lesser crimes, now in more trouble
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into big trouble when he didn't follow the old idiom, "Don’t bite the hand that feeds you." He was convicted of choking a pool service repairman who fixed his pool for...
cw34.com
Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
cw34.com
Police looking for help from public to solve shootings in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police are investigating another shooting. The eighth one this week. The most recent shooting happened Thursday night and police have no information on whether it’s connected to Monday’s violence. But detectives hope someone in the area will come...
villages-news.com
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
cw34.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
cw34.com
11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
