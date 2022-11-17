ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Tamarac

A postal service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Tamarac. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit and U.S. postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the armed robbery in Tamarac. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, BSO district deputies responded to an armed robbery incident....
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case

A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
JUPITER, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

