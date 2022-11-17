Read full article on original website
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals the truth behind his negotiations with Liverpool & PSG before joining Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea eyeing Rashford; PSG scout Martinelli
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Martinelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham & more.
Jurgen Klopp makes key admission about Borussia Dortmund departure
Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the reason why he announced his Borussia Dortmund departure in advance in 2015.
Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as Alessia Russo nets dramatic late winner
Russo netted a late winner for United against Arsenal.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Beth Mead suffers ACL rupture in blow for Arsenal and England
Beth Mead is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament during Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, the club have confirmed.
Borussia Monchengladbach make decision on Marcus Thuram's future
Borussia Monchengladbach have made a decision on the future of star forward Marcus Thuram as the January transfer window approaches.
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Senegal confirm Sadio Mane World Cup replacement
Senegal have confirmed that Sadio Mane will be replaced by Anderlecht's Moussa N'Diaye at the World Cup.
Man Utd forward involved in training ground bust-up
Erik ten Hag had to address a training ground bust-up last week.
World Cup 1998: Michael Owen's solo goal vs Argentina
Revisiting Michael Owen's iconic goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup
Alejandro Garnacho reveals 'sweetest moment' in Man Utd breakthrough
It has been quite the rapid rise for Alejandro Garnacho, but what does he say has been his 'sweetest moment' for Man Utd so far?
Jack Grealish's World Cup celebration explained
What is the story behind Jack Grealish's goal celebration for England at the World Cup?
World Cup 2014: Andrea Pirlo shows England what they're missing
Remembering Andrea Pirlo's flamboyant display against England at the 2014 World Cup.
England 6-2 Iran: Player ratings as Saka's double inspires emphatic victory
Match report & player ratings from England 6-1 Iran at the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate offers injury updates on Harry Kane & Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate has offered updates on Harry Maguire & Harry Kane after England's 6-2 win over Iran.
