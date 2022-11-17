ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

‘School of Rock’ comes to Glens Falls

By Jay Petrequin
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it’s just getting going this week – and it’s coming in loud and full of verve.

“School of Rock: The Musical” is coming to Charles R. Wood Theater this week, in a series of performances put on by Glens Falls Community Theatre. The theater company operates entirely with community members stepping up and filling various roles to bring shows to life. Their production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical runs from Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20. Tickets can be o btained through the Wood Theater, or the community theatre website .

“School of Rock” is based on the 2003 film of the same name, starring Jack Black. The musical tells the story of Dewey Finn, a washed-up attempted rockstar who has taken a job as a substitute teacher at a prep school. During his time there, he teaches a group of students the power of music, hard rock-style, with shredding guitars and amped-up energy. The musical adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2015.

Glens Falls artist releases new children’s book

Tickets range in price from $20 to $30, depending on the day. Glens Falls Community Theatre’s 2022-23 season started in September with a production of “Radium Girls,” a stage production adaptation of a film telling the true story of woman factory workers in the 1920s who played a role in understanding the cancer-causing attributes of radium. The season is set to continue in 2023 with performances of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” and “Calendar Girls.”

Related
saratogaliving.com

Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Greenwich lights up the streets with tractor parade

GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — Greenwich kicked off the holiday season with fun -- and a parade of illuminated tractors!. The parade has been running since 2013 and is now one of the largest events in the county. Unofficially, it's considered the largest tractor parade in the country. Last year,...
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened. “You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?

Next year, the city of Glens Falls is set to lose one of the factories that operate along its southern edge on the Hudson River. It was announced last week that Lehigh Cement Co. would close its Glens Falls plant next year, after over 100 years in the city. The city didn't have much advance notice.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule

Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

