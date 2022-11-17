ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York OKs first cannabis dispensary licenses

On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board gave the OK to New York's first wave of retail dispensary licenses. 36 conditional adult use retail licenses were approved, many of them going to business owners with prior marijuana-related convictions.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Recent State Police DWI arrests at BAC .18% or higher

In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from 0.02% BAC to .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy