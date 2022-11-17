Read full article on original website
New York OKs first cannabis dispensary licenses
On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board gave the OK to New York's first wave of retail dispensary licenses. 36 conditional adult use retail licenses were approved, many of them going to business owners with prior marijuana-related convictions.
Used cooking oil thefts on the rise in the Capital Region
Used cooking oil theft has become an increasingly common occurrence in the Capital Region. That's something both Bob Skinner, who works on theft prevention for Western Mass Rendering Company, and Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, would have to agree on.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
Recent State Police DWI arrests at BAC .18% or higher
In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from 0.02% BAC to .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Two Ballston Spa people were arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October.
Two face DWI and drug charges after Schodack crash
A car accident in Schodack resulted in two arrests on Saturday.
