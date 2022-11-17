Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Early voting in special election for Vienna area’s new delegate begins this week
Only a week after finalizing vote tallies from its last election, Fairfax County is gearing up to welcome back voters from several precincts for its next election. Early voting will begin Wednesday (Nov. 23) to select a successor to Mark Keam, who resigned as delegate of Virginia’s 35th House District in September. A special election will be held Jan. 10, the day before the General Assembly convenes for its 2023 session.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 21-27)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Market Street in Reston Town Center (12001 Market Street) George Mason University Center for the Arts (4373 Mason Pond Dr) For full functionality of this site (such as...
ffxnow.com
Reston Association board OKs yearly fee increase with $1 million surplus to limit hike
Reston Association members will see a 3% increase in annual assessment dues next year. At a meeting on Thursday (Nov. 17), RA’s Board of Directors voted to increase member fees from $740 to $763 as part of its $20.7 million budget for 2023. The board held off higher increases...
ffxnow.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
ffxnow.com
Annual holiday parade set for Friday in Reston Town Center
Reston Town Center’s holiday parade is set for this Friday (Nov. 25), kicking off a series of holiday events for the season. The annual parade, now in its 31st year, will march down Market Street at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the half-mile-long parade, Mr. and Mrs. Santa...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County firefighters vote to unionize for historic contract talks
Firefighters, medics and other Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department employees will have a union represent them in the county’s first collective bargaining negotiations for public workers in over 40 years. Over 800 FCFRD workers participated in a 13-day election last month to determine whether to have union representation...
Comments / 0