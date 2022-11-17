Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Fanatics, Nike Take Sports Merchandise Model Global in Deal With Yomiuri Giants, Japan's Most Popular Baseball Team
Fanatics and Nike have signed a deal for manufacturing and distribution of merchandise for the Yomiuri Giants, Japan's most successful and popular baseball team, the first non-U.S. sports club to use the Fanatics-Nike model. In addition to exclusive merchandising rights, Fanatics will operate e-commerce and physical retail businesses for the...
NBC Connecticut
If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President
BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
