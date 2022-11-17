ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County firefighters vote to unionize for historic contract talks

Firefighters, medics and other Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department employees will have a union represent them in the county’s first collective bargaining negotiations for public workers in over 40 years. Over 800 FCFRD workers participated in a 13-day election last month to determine whether to have union representation...
Early voting in special election for Vienna area’s new delegate begins this week

Only a week after finalizing vote tallies from its last election, Fairfax County is gearing up to welcome back voters from several precincts for its next election. Early voting will begin Wednesday (Nov. 23) to select a successor to Mark Keam, who resigned as delegate of Virginia’s 35th House District in September. A special election will be held Jan. 10, the day before the General Assembly convenes for its 2023 session.
Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 21-27)

Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Market Street in Reston Town Center (12001 Market Street) George Mason University Center for the Arts (4373 Mason Pond Dr) For full functionality of this site (such as...
