NBC Connecticut

Blowout Loss to Cowboys Gives 8-2 Vikings Historic Point Differential

Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Minnesota Vikings boast the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Connecticut

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL

