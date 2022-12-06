ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Gifts To Buy From Walmart for Everyone for Christmas 2022

By Heather Taylor
 13 hours ago
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list ? We’ve got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family.

A Walmart representative shared with GOBankingRates some of the best holiday gifts that won’t break the bank. From fun pet products and kids’ toys to comfy clothes and tech goodies, here are the most affordable holiday gifts from Walmart.

Joyspun Women’s Plush Sleep Robe

Price: $24.98

It’s quite possibly the coziest, softest robe you’ll ever own. Pick from a wide variety of colors including soft silver plaid and metropolis burgundy designed in super plush polyester for the ultimate comfort.

Justice Girls Holiday Hoodie & Legging Outfit Sets

Price: $30

This cute two-piece outfit includes a hoodie in super soft fleece and coordinating leggings in a festive holiday print. Choose between a wide range of colors and stay cozy all throughout the holiday season.

Love & Sports Large Tote Bag

Price: $38

Whether you’re heading to the gym or enjoying a weekend away, you’ll be able to travel in style with this brightly-colored tote bag. It features a removable strap for hands-free carrying, as well.

Beautiful Stand Mixer By Drew Barrymore

Price: $99

Perfect for the baker in your life! The Beautiful Stand Mixer by Drew Barrymore can mix up to nine dozen cookies with its powerful 300-watt mixing system. The mixer has 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. Plus, a tilt-head design allows you to add ingredients in while mixing.

Gap Camo Cuddler Pet Bed

Price: $24.97

This is a gift your furry friends are sure to love. Made with recycled materials and a soft sherpa lining, this bed offers pets a comfy place to lounge and rest.

Vibrant Life Holiday Cat-uterie Board

Price: $7.98

Humans don’t get all the charcuterie board fun! Include pet cats in the holiday festivities with their very own cat-uterie board filled with a delicious assortment of crunchy and chewy treats.

BeautySpaceNK Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: $49.98

This is a must-have gift for all the beauty lovers in your life. You’ll find 12 hand-selected beauty products, valued at $135, in this set. This includes but is not limited to serum, a facial mask, facial spray, shampoo and much more.

Flybar 6V Bumper Car, Battery Powered Ride On

Price: $89

Who doesn’t love playing bumper cars? This bumper car is perfect for kids ages one and a half to four years old as they spin and zip through the house, racing and bumping one another. Parents can recharge the battery in the bumper car so kids can enjoy hours of fun. Plus, the bumper car comes fully assembled. Just attach the bumper, charge and connect the battery and go!

LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus

Price: $35

Got any LEGO lovers in your life? This toy playset includes a Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus transport along with three LEGO minifigures and the dinosaur toy figures. Act out your favorite scenes from the movie!

onn. 8″ Tablet

Price: $79

Holiday shoppers who need a last-minute electronic buy can head straight to Walmart and pick up an onn. tablet. Use it to stream content, play games, go online, work and socialize. This tablet includes the Google Camera Go app — a camera app that takes high-quality images and offers storage reminders and a language translation feature.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Dec. 5, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Gifts To Buy From Walmart for Everyone for Christmas 2022

