ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Musk superfan is living outside SpaceX HQ until Elon hugs him

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

For nearly 30 days, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou, has been camping outside SpaceX headquarters in Brownsville, Texas hoping to get a hug from Elon Musk.

Fidias, 26, is on a mission to hug 100 celebrities and at the top of his list is the founder of SpaceX and recent Twitter owner, Musk. With 99 celebrities down, Fidias wants Musk to be number 100.

So, to get Musk's attention, Fidias has been camping outside the SpaceX headquarters with signs and posters asking Musk to hug him.

For 28 days, the YouTuber has documented his camping experience on TikTok .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Each day, Fidias wakes up trying to find new ways to get Musk's attention, and thanks to subscribers and fans he always has a new method.

On day nine, a fan brought a giant poster of Fidias and Musk photoshopped together hugging. On day 18, a group of people helped Fidias spell out "Hug Fidias" using their bodies.

@fidias0

Day 28 of trying to hug elon musk #hugelon #spacex #elonmusk

Fidias has seemingly been noticed by Musk already.

On day 27 , the YouTuber got the attention of Musk's mother, Maye Musk, after asking fans to "spam" her Instagram.

Maye tweeted, " What is good about ⁦Twitter ⁩ is you can complain about spamming on Instagram . ⁦ @Fidias0 ⁩ asked his IG followers to spam me. I have removed over 500 comments. @ElonMusk please do not hug this malicious man. Stay safe."

Musk responded with an "🤗" emoji indicating he knew about Fidias' antics.

The YouTuber apologised to Maye in a TikTok video but with a mother's warning, fans think it's unlikely Fidias will get his hug.

@fidias0

Day 27 of trying to hug elon musk#hugelon #spacex #elonmusk

Despite facing some roadblocks like Maye Musk's warning and security removing him from the street, Fidias is determined to remain at SpaceX until he gets his hug.

In a video , Fidias says Musk is his "favorite person in the world" and impacted his life by getting him interested in science and history.

Now millions of users on TikTok are invested in the Fidias-Musk hug.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
teslarati.com

Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk

On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
msn.com

I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.

Slide 1 of 10: Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic companies. It's developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips in people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Elon Musk is known for his high-profile companies like Tesla and SpaceX, but the billionaire also has a handful of unusual ventures. He says he started one of them to achieve "symbiosis" between the human brain and artificial intelligence.Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. It's developing a device that would be embedded in a person's brain, where it would record brain activity and potentially stimulate it. Musk has compared the technology to a "FitBit in your skull."Musk also had twins with top Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, Insider was first to report.While Musk likes to talk up his futuristic vision for the technology, the tech has some potential near-term medical applications.Here's everything you need to know about Neuralink:
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Engadget

Twitter fired employees who publicly called out Elon Musk

At least three Twitter employees who survived the mass layoffs that cut the company's workforce in half have been fired after calling out their new boss on the platform. One of them is Eric Frohnhoefer, who responded to Elon Musk's tweet apologizing for Twitter being slow in many countries. "App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" Musk wrote. Frohnhoefer responded that after six years of working on Twitter for Android, he can say that Musk's statement "is wrong."
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
The Independent

Elon Musk posts Twitter grave meme as #RIPTwitter trends

Elon Musk has posted a meme of a grave with a Twitter logo on the headstone in response to the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending on the social media platform.The term was the number one trend on Twitter on Friday morning following a chaotic few days for the company.Employees are currently locked out of their offices after hundreds of them reportedly refused to agree to an “extremely hardcore” ultimatum issued by Mr Musk. It required workers to agree to work “long hours at high intensity” in order to build “Twitter 2.0”, or else be fired. Having already laid off more than half...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy