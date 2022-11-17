ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happy' Tom Brady Treats Kids To Brooklyn Pizza After Gisele Bündchen Split

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGLl4_0jEOftS200
@gisele/instagram

Tom Brady took a break from work to grab a slice with his kiddos.

The famously fit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who follows his own strict TB12 diet — treated his youngsters to pizza at one of his favorite eateries on Wednesday, November 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bILRg_0jEOftS200
@gisele/instagram

"Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source told a news outlet after seeing him with his brood at Brooklyn Heights pizza eatery Dellarocco’s. "They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas."

TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S TRYING TO 'GET A BETTER PLACE' AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE

Another insider spilled that Brady is a huge fan of Dellarocco’s, claiming the NFL pro loves the pies at the place. The former husband of Gisele Bündchen reportedly brought his own beverage in a Thermos and split a pizza with one of his kids.

Brady shares Benjamin , 12, and Vivian , 9, with the supermodel, as well as Jack , 15, with Bridget Moynahan .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkjrS_0jEOftS200
@gisele/instagram

Brady has been spending time with his kids sans his ex-wife amid their marital strife, recently being seen with his three kiddos on Halloween in costume.

Meanwhile, when it's Bündchen's time with their offspring , Benjamin and Vivian jet off to Costa Rica to be with their mom. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been spending time on the island as of late, keeping busy with jiu-jitsu lessons from trainer and rumored beau Joaquim Valente .

As rumors swirl that Bündchen already sparked a new romance after she and Brady finalized their divorce on Friday, October 28, OK! learned Valente has also been helping her kids improve their own martial arts skills.

Bündchen was first spotted with Valente earlier this month, as the two were seen strolling along the beach with Benjamin and Vivian in tow. The crew also dined at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas together, and while speculation of a romance has been brewing, a source dubbed the rumors "completely false."

"Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” the insider previously told the news outlet, adding that the relationship is “strictly platonic and professional.”

SEE YA! TOM BRADY WIPES GISELE BÜNDCHEN & KIDS FROM TWITTER AFTER MODEL WAS SPOTTED WITH JIU-JITSU INSTRUCTOR

Though Bündchen may not be ready for another relationship at this time, she appears to be doing better than ever after cutting ties with the NFL pro. The model was seen beaming in Costa Rica while stunning in low-cut top that tied around the back and stretchy pants alongside her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCl4h_0jEOftS200
@gisele/instagram

A source spilled that while the divorce from Brady was "hard at first," Bündchen has settled in to her new single life, and what has made it easier is being around her kids. "Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around," they said. "Having them with her has helped her move ahead."

Page Six reported on Brady's pizza outing with his kids.

