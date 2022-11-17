ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjO4J_0jEOFDxa00

A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl injured Wednesday evening, according to police.

Gwinnett officers said they responded to the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, just outside Lilburn, around 7:30 p.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound. She was described as stable and taken to a hospital.

Investigators later discovered that a second victim, Ryan Rodriguez Romero of Peachtree Corners, had also been shot, police said in a statement. He drove himself away from the scene, and his vehicle was found a short distance away on Vernon Street. Romero was pronounced dead inside the car, police said.

The shopping plaza also houses several other businesses and restaurants, including a barber shop and an event hall. The Atlanta All Nations Seventh-day Adventist Church is just on the other side of the plaza.

On Thursday afternoon, shattered vehicle glass was still strewn in the parking lot and evidence markers were still at the scene, Channel 2 Action News footage showed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com . Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 5

Mels4u2
3d ago

Father, please hear our prayers for the madness to STOP! Amen! Prayers for the families involved 🙏✝️🙏✝️🙏

Reply
6
Related
11Alive

Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck and saw the driver, the man pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
11Alive

Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive

She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy