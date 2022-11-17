ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Peter Billingsley explains why the time was right for 'A Christmas Story Christmas'

By Stephen Iervolino
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnMtg_0jEODiCP00

"A Christmas Story," the 1983 classic holiday hit, is as ubiquitous as Mariah Carey every December. Now fans can see Ralphie as an adult in a new movie.

Peter Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in the original and plays him as a grown man in HBO Max's "A Christmas Story Christmas," explained to Collider what took so long to do a sequel.

Billinglsey, who also produced the film, said, "I mean, it's been 39 years, so it's quite a long time. So I think, to some degree, now or never. I think the idea of Ralphie as a dad was a very intriguing thought."

MORE: Ralphie is all grown up in the 1st trailer for 'A Christmas Story Christmas'

He admitted there's been a desire to revive the characters in the past.

"I had been approached about things. Nothing ever felt right," he said. "This one's been in active development for four years and a lot of the right pieces had to come together. We really needed the resources to build the original house and the whole neighborhood."

Getting to collaborate with his friend Vince Vaughn as a co-producer helped seal the deal.

"I got to work with Vince ... which was awesome and bring back the whole kid cast," he said. "So, it's been a while that we've been working on it and we didn't feel comfortable saying yes till all the right pieces fell ... and then we said, 'OK, we have the confidence that this was the time to go now.'"

MORE: 'A Christmas Story' house hits the market, interested buyers asked to write 'a theme'

Vaughn said he knew his friend was "reluctant" to go for a sequel because he sees that "every Christmas the fandom for Pete, and the awareness, is so high" but he felt there was something new brought to the table for the sequel.

"Pete's always so smart with film and collaborating and coming up with ideas, so to see him really be the leader on this and to take it, and for the movie to turn out as exceptional as it has, the movie's just terrific," he said. "I think there's something in waiting."

He added, "It doesn't feel like it's just like, 'Hey, how do we trade on what worked?' It's its own new story that feels like a proper evolution. That's what's so exciting about it."

"A Christmas Story Christmas" debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?

When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Santa Clauses’ leaves fans furious over one major retcon despite instant Disney Plus success

2022 might have been the year Tim Allen lost the role of Buzz Lightyear to Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans, but perhaps as a consolation prize, Disney has given him the opportunity to reprise one of his other beloved 1990s roles instead. Namely, the part of Scott Calvin, as The Santa Clauses just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, offering a nostalgic TV-sized return to the Santa Clause franchise.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
GMA

GMA

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy