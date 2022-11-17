ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

32 Amazon Prime Items That Are Perfect Gifts For Adventurous People

Do you know someone adventurous? Or a lover of the outdoors and into hiking, backpacking, or traveling? Or even just working up a sweat at the gym? If so, have we got a gift list for you? Below are 32 items that’ll lift the spirits of outdoorsy types and put a flutter in the hearts of gym rats. And even better, they’re all eligible for Amazon Prime so that you can pick them up instantly. Just in time for the holidays, we’re featuring travel accessories, fitness wearables, camping essentials, and much more. If your friend or loved one is going out into the wild, you might as well make sure they’re prepared.
CNN

35 Essential Kitchen Items You Need To Be Thanksgiving Ready

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we’re here to help you properly prepare so that it goes off without a hitch. The fact that you’re going to be cooking for lots of people means you need to accommodate for that, and lucky for you, we’ve got just the things that will make cooking this special meal a breeze. These kitchen tools will help you handle dinner more efficiently and with less stress so you can truly enjoy the holiday like you’re meant to. Plus, if you need something to set the Thanksgiving mood on the table, we’ve also got you covered! We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CNN

Our favorite hair dryer is now less than $20 at Target

If you’ve been wavering on getting the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, now is the time to press the purchase button. As one of our favorite hair dryers for 2022, the Revlon One-Step is now less than $20 with Target’s early Black Friday sale — a 40% savings.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy