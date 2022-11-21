ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup

Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Toronto FC sign ex-FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges via free agency

Toronto FC have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of free agent center-back Matt Hedges. Hedges has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with TFC holding options on 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old brings priceless experience to the Toronto backline after running up 349 appearances across...
