Why Argentina's third World Cup final goal could have been disallowed
Lionel Messi's second goal during Argentina's World Cup final win against France could have been disallowed due to a specific law.
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Emi Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe amid World Cup celebrations
Even a World Cup final hat-trick couldn't save Kylian Mbappe from some post-match Argentinian trolling.
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball at FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup Golden Boot
Kylian Mbappe has won the World Cup Golden Boot following his hat-trick against Argentina in the final.
Angel Di Maria: Argentina's overlooked World Cup hero
Angel Di Maria's sensational World Cup final performance does not deserve to be lost amid all the praise for Lionel Messi.
Andres Iniesta hits back at Lionel Messi detractors
Andres Iniesta sends a message to those who do not consider Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time after his World Cup success.
Twitter reacts as Argentina lift World Cup in all-time classic final
Reactions from Twitter as Argentina and France faced off in the 2022 World Cup final.
Do the Carabao Cup winners qualify for European football?
The reward for the winners of the Carabao Cup and whether or not they enter European competition as a result of their success.
Brighton chief outlines transfer stance on World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton bracing themselves for Alexis Mac Allister interest after starring role in Argentina's World Cup win.
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi wins the World Cup
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi finally wins the World Cup
Toronto FC sign ex-FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges via free agency
Toronto FC have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of free agent center-back Matt Hedges. Hedges has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with TFC holding options on 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old brings priceless experience to the Toronto backline after running up 349 appearances across...
Man Utd sanction move for PSV & Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo
Manchester United have started working on a deal to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in January, 90min understands.
Kingsley Coman among France players subjected to racist abuse after World Cup final defeat
France World Cup final stars forced to shut down social media accounts after string of racist comments.
Argentina World Cup winners receive heroes welcome in Buenos Aires
It's fair to say that the crowds in Argentina put on a real party to welcome home the players who won the 2022 World Cup.
Wolves close to winning race for in-demand striker
Julen Lopetegui confirms Wolves are close to finalising the signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Burnley - Carabao Cup
Man Utd's predicted lineup for their Carabao Cup clash with Burnley.
Victor Osimhen opens up on Napoli future
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen appears to have ruled out a January move to Manchester United or Chelsea.
