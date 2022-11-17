ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government's autumn statement 'neglects' entertainment sector, trade bodies say

By Connie Evans
 3 days ago

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has said the autumn statement does not go far enough and lacks clarity, as entertainment trade bodies and industry groups react to the Chancellor’s announcement.

Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn statement to MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday, during which he said he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, a trade body representing UK business in the night-time economy said: “This Government is guilty of neglecting thousands of businesses and millions of employees and freelancers across the night-time economy, this budget has not gone far enough and still lacks clarity and will without doubt see a huge swathe of SMEs and independent businesses disappear in the coming months.

“When businesses should be preparing for the busiest period of the year, they are now having to consider their future, and will remember the fourth failed attempt to deliver a budget to safeguard businesses at the sharpest end of the crisis.

“There is no consideration for the human impact, this will have a devastating effect on not only business owners, but the individuals and families who have committed their lives and livelihoods to this sector.”

Meanwhile, Sacha Lord, the night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, warned that following the autumn statement entertainment venues may close faster than they had during the pandemic.

He tweeted: “Operators are being squeezed beyond their ability, and I fear we will now see huge cuts in staffing, reductions in opening hours and venues closing at a faster rate faster than seen during the pandemic. It is a very sad state of affairs.

“We will now see a downturn in consumer spending over the coming weeks and months, at a time when operators need the most support as they recover from the hangover of pandemic related debt.

“Disposable income underpins the UK economy and I’m hugely concerned that the policies outlined today will create a severe contraction in the sector. Spending on luxuries such as dining out, is naturally the first to go in times of cutbacks.”

Jon Collins, chief executive of Live, said the Chancellor’s autumn statement “has offered little help” to the live music industry.

The industry group represents the interests of the sector, uniting the 14 main live music associations and representing more than 4,000 artists.

Following the announcement, Collins said: “While we welcome the Government’s desire to bring stability to the UK economy, today has offered little help to secure the future of our £4.5 billion industry and the 200,000 people it employs.

“Unprecedented operating conditions are pushing our sector to the brink, as much-loved venues close their doors, tours are cancelled, and artists drop out of the industry.

“The pandemic hangover combined with the increased cost of living has led to 54% of people stating they are less disposed to attending live entertainment, putting incredible pressure on the live music sector.

“Today, we renew our call for a reintroduction of a lower VAT rate on ticket sales to inject cash into the bottom line of struggling businesses, bring us in line with many other European countries, and secure the future of live music for all.”

Responding to the autumn statement, Paul Pacifico, chief executive of the Association of Independent Music, called for investment in the next generation of creatives.

He said: “AIM welcomes the Government’s proposed tax cut on businesses rates, but with small independent businesses increasingly squeezed by rising costs, UK music stands to suffer unless we create greater incentive for investing in the next generation of creative and entrepreneurial talent.

“While we understand the need to cut costs in today’s budget, we call on the Government to give serious consideration to measures to support the future of the sector in the spring statement.

“For example, extending creative industry tax reliefs to cover British music could play a vital role in encouraging investment and maintaining a healthy music ecosystem.”

The Chancellor talks about growth and stability but it would seem this budget is a missed opportunity to help boost the UK’s creative sector

Philippa Childs, Bectu

Philippa Childs, head of broadcasting and creative industries union Bectu, was also critical of the budget, saying: “There is very little in this budget to calm the perfect storm facing the UK’s theatre sector. Its workers and businesses were among the hardest hit by the pandemic and continue to face challenges in getting audiences to return.

“They are now battling soaring running and living costs with low wages, unpredictable employment and reduced audience footfall. That’s in addition to the continuing post-Brexit touring restrictions.

“The Chancellor talks about growth and stability but it would seem this budget is a missed opportunity to help boost the UK’s creative sector. There is very little in the budget’s ‘growth’ rhetoric that indicates how the Government intends to protect and sustain our world-leading creative industries – which contribute so much in both cultural and economic terms.”

Ms Childs said the lack of “definitive support measures for the self-employed” is “incredibly disappointing” and that, despite there being energy support payments for the most vulnerable, there is “next to nothing” in the statement for “a workforce still bearing the scars of the pandemic and continuing to suffer from insecure employment”.

The Music Venue Trust also responded to the statement, calling for a live music commission in the UK.

The charity, which works to protect, secure and improve UK music venues, issued a statement saying: “Music Venue Trust welcomes the Government’s announcement that the retail, hospitality and leisure relief on business rates, which includes the majority of UK Grassroots Music Venues, will be extended from 50% to 75% from April 1 2023.

Our grassroots music venue sector creates 29,000 jobs, delivering over 170,000 performances to more than 20 million people. It is a vital sector with real opportunities to deliver growth, but that is not recognised and acted upon in this autumn statement

The Music Venue Trust

“However, we have written to the Treasury to ask that they clarify the support being offered to venues with values in excess of £110,000 – the autumn statement lacks clarity on what is proposed for such venues.

“In January 2020, prior to the pandemic, the Government committed to a full review of business rates on grassroots music venues. We strongly urge the Chancellor and Prime Minister to bring forward that review at the earliest opportunity.

“The UK has the highest level of premises taxes on grassroots music venues in Europe. This must change for our live music industry to remain competitive.

“The Government has not chosen to respond to calls to reduce VAT on ticketing. The UK continues to have the highest rate of VAT in Europe on live music tickets. This must change so the UK can compete.”

It went on to add: “The Government states it is committed to stability and growth. Despite its welcome action to provide some stability around business rates for a further 12 month period, the multiple opportunities to stabilise and grow the live music sector are being consistently missed, budget after budget, statement after statement.

“Our grassroots music venue sector creates 29,000 jobs, delivering over 170,000 performances to more than 20 million people. It is a vital sector with real opportunities to deliver growth, but that is not recognised and acted upon in this autumn statement.

“Music Venue Trust calls for the Government to set up a live music commission. This body can be charged with considering the significant opportunities to stabilise and grow the live music sector, with the aim of informing future government policy so that these opportunities are not consistently missed.”

Hannah Essex, co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: “The financial environment for theatre venues and producers continues to be challenging. Supply and production costs have risen substantially, and our audiences’ disposable income is falling in a cost-of-living crisis.

“Given these circumstances, this budget’s extension and increase to retail, hospitality and leisure business rates relief will provide a small safety net to some of our venues.

“However, we now urge Government to now turn its attention to measures that will stimulate economic growth.

“The theatre industry stands ready to work with the Government to deliver growth in our world-leading sector.

“Other welcome measures include the increase in education spending, and we hope to highlight the benefits of cultural and creative education with Sir Michael Barber in his new role advising the Government’s skills programme.

“And with the Government’s introduction of a new energy efficiency taskforce, we look forward to promoting the Theatre Green Book as a model for leading sector-wide business practice.”

Related
The Independent

Make tough choices on Brexit and immigration to boost growth, says CBI

End arguments over Brexit and use immigration to solve worker shortages in a bid to boost growth, the CBI chief is set to tell politicians on Monday.In his speech at the CBI annual conference 2022 in Birmingham, director general Tony Danker is expected to praise some of the “incredibly welcome” announcements in last week’s autumn statement while also warning the UK must go further in order to solve years of stagnating growth.Senior politicians are expected to attend the business body’s two-day conference, which comes only days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled £25 billion of tax rises in a budget designed...
The Independent

Sunak set for speech with business leaders amid gloomy economic backdrop

Rishi Sunak will give a speech to business leaders on Monday, as the country braces for tough tax rises and spending cuts.The speech to the CBI, expected to focus on innovation, comes only days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled £25 billion of tax rises in a budget designed to restore market confidence in the UK after Liz Truss’s own disastrous mini-budget.The plan for tough tax increases has caused concern among some Tory backbenchers, although the Prime Minister is not expected to face a full-scale rebellion over his budget plans.Away from Westminster, Mr Sunak is expected to receive a tough message...
The Independent

World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment

The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
The Independent

Power boss asks Ukrainians to leave the country to ease burden on damaged energy network

Citizens of Ukraine have been advised to leave the country – if they can – to help reduce demand on the energy network.Ukrainians should consider leaving for “three to four months” as it “will be very helpful to the system”, Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine’s biggest private energy supplier, has said.Almost half of the country’s energy system has been damaged by attacks launched by Russia since it started its invasion in February. The government has called on Ukrainians to limit their use of home appliances, such as ovens and washing machines, in a bid to conserve energy.Mr Timchenko,...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
The Independent

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Explosions that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives were found on objects recovered from the site which confirm the blasts were deliberate, a prosecutor said on Friday morning. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Undersea blasts damaged the pipelines in September and led to huge methane leaks.Russia has been suspected of being behind the explosions. In turn, the Kremlin has...
The Independent

Directors and two firms found guilty after five workers killed by wall collapse

Two company directors have been found guilty of safety failings after five agency workers at a metal recycling site were crushed to death when a 45-tonne wall collapsed.A seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told the men died instantly while working in an area near the wall, which was holding back 263 tonnes of metal briquettes.Jurors were told the weight of metal, stored at a scrapyard in the Nechells area of the city, was equivalent to about six fully laden articulated lorries.Labourers Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukuray, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Mahamadou Jagana, 49, were pronounced...
The Independent

Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand, the city government said Monday.Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive, a government statement said.Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, according to a spokesperson of the Chief Executive’s Office. During his trip, Lee met various leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In some close-door sessions, seating arrangements had him next to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Independent

Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight

A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
The Independent

Every strike likely to affect UK by end of 2022

As inflation has climbed steadily up this year, workers have seen how rising prices are eroding their earnings – just as employers have been trying to make savings or modernise working practices to cope with rising costs.Result: clashes over pay, redundancies, pensions and terms and conditions.A new “winter of discontent” had begun even before this week’s Budget that will leave householders everywhere feeling even worse off.And with the cost-of-living crisis set to deepen, the disputes will inevitably grow fiercer.These are the professions and industries where strike dates have already been announced:NURSESIndustrial action is expected to begin before the end of...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support

Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week and living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their home countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance – and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel, shared with hundreds, because he cannot afford to do much else. Others say they feel “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

The decision Sunday by nations around the world to establish a fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet was one of the most significant since U.N. climate talks began 30 years ago. It was an unequivocal confirmation that poor countries, with limited resources, are being most impacted by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms and, at least at some level, industrialized nations that have done the most to contribute to climate change have a responsibility to help. While government leaders, environmentalists and activists celebrated plans for such a fund, there are many...
The Independent

Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner

Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated.An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.The inquest into Awaab’s death heard concerns were repeatedly raised to landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about mould in the flat on the town’s Freehold estate.As a result of the inquest’s findings,...
The Independent

Restaurant company insolvencies rise by 59% over past year

Restaurant company insolvencies have increased by 59% over the past year, according to research.The total has risen from 984 in 2020/21 to 1,567 in 2021/22, according to advisory firm Mazars.In the past three months, the number of restaurant companies becoming insolvent rose to 453 from 395 the previous quarter, it added.It is a very toxic mix of rising input costs, sharply rising finance costs and weak demand. Most restauranteurs have not seen this combination of negative factors beforeRebecca Dacre, partner at MazarsAs well as increasing food and energy costs, restaurants have been hit by shortages of staff, particularly for skilled...
The Independent

MP: Collective effort needed to ensure Qatar progress continues after World Cup

David Beckham, MPs and other dignitaries travelling to Qatar for the World Cup should recognise reforms made by the hosts but “press for them to be continued”, according to a former cabinet minister.Conservative MP Alun Cairns said there needs to be a “collective effort” to push for “progress” on workers’ rights and human rights to last beyond the four-week tournament.Former Welsh secretary Mr Cairns chairs the all-parliamentary group on Qatar, which brings together MPs and peers to “foster good relations between the UK and Qatar”.He said during talks with senior Qatari officials they sought assurances over the treatment of LGBTQ+...
The Independent

Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas

Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
The Independent

New £7.5m world-class testing facility to be built in Co Down

A new world-class £7.5m testing facility is to be built in Co Down.Thompson Aero Seating has announced the creation of a Dynamic Test Facility (DTF) which it said will catapult the company into a new era of development and innovation.Described as the first of its kind on the island of Ireland, Thompson Aero Seating said the 13,500sq ft facility represents a £7.5m investment.Building works for the new extension to the existing Thompson facility have already started at the company’s site in Banbridge, Co Down.Our support towards the construction of the new facility will enable the company to grow its workforce...
The Independent

Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers

Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. “Our goal is to make sure that these people that are profiting from the violence, that are part of a corrupted system, are facing accountability,” she...
The Independent

Campaigners hope World Cup helps protesters in struggle with Iranian regime

The World Cup could help protesters in their struggle against the Iranian regime’s “bloody crackdown”, according to a campaigner.Iran open their group B campaign versus England against a backdrop of domestic turmoil and have faced calls to be thrown out of the competition.Anti-government protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.The House of Commons last week heard that more than 14,000 people have been detained so far, with more than 300 deaths recorded.A group of 22 Iranian...
The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

