Neighbors concerned after 2 teens killed in Roseland shooting: Chicago police

Two teenagers have died after being found with gunshot wounds Thursday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Two male victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were found unresponsive in the 11400-block of South Calumet Avenue in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood about 6:50 a.m., according to CPD.

One was pronounced deceased on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The other was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, where he later died, police said.

The two were not immediately identified and police have not yet provided any additional information about what led up to the shooting.

Some neighbors said they woke up to the sound of gunshots.

Some of them described several rounds of bullets being fired off, while others said they didn't hear anything. They are all surprised something like this happened on their block, which they said is usually pretty quiet in this area.

"Who are the kids? Where did they come from? How did they get there," asked Larry Davis.

"It's terrible, said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "It's messed up that certain things like that happen around here but it's just the way it is are around here."

That man said he also lost his brother to gun violence just a few years ago on this same block.

"The families, I understand their pain because, like I said, I lost my brother over here," he said.

Now, the neighbors are left with questions about safety.

"Really, nothing ever happening - that I know of, and like I said, I've been here 30 years," Davis said.

Despite that, Davis believes shootings like these could be prevented with more of a police presence in certain neighborhoods.

"I haven't seen police go down this block in weeks," Davis said. "Maybe they come through more often."

Neighbors are hoping some answers can come out soon about this shooting

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

The double shooting came just hours after a 17-year-old was found gunned down in an alley in Brainerd.