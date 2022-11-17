ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Shots were fired at a homeowner during an attempted car theft Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.

Police said the incident occurred in the 100-block of South I Oka Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

The homeowner was letting his dog out in the back yard when the dog barked, alerting him to someone in his driveway.

When he went around the corner he saw someone apparently trying to steal the SUV parked there. The homeowner questioned the man, but he ran to a car in the street, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

"The homeowner was able to dive for cover and get out of the way thankfully. The SUV fled northbound toward Prospect Drive," said Greg Sill of Mount Prospect police.

Witnesses said the gunman fired at least seven shots. The homeowner scraped his face while diving for the ground but was not seriously injured, police said.

"I'm not familiar with a gunshot but I knew it was something unusual. I woke up to it, looked out and saw the vehicle in front of the house. They pulled out," said neighbor Dave Rapazadi.

Another suspect was in the car and after the shooting the gunman got in and they fled northbound.

Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident and was random; the homeowner was not a target. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 15

Joe H
3d ago

More individuals need to obtain a CCL inorder to be able to protect themselves. Police only arrive afterwards to fill out a report. Otherwise, you're just a victim

Reply(1)
9
My comments
3d ago

There is way too much crime in our "use to be" safe suburbs. Do something to clean this up. Cops, etc. get on this. This is not Chicago! 😠

Reply(2)
8
Nicki M 75
3d ago

As I've said before ...tear down the projects.....allow section 8.....democratic policies ....this is the result

Reply
4
 

