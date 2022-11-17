Hell yea investigation going and bring it all out to the light, hold both Hunter and Joe Biden accountable for their actions, and make them pay for their crimes like everyone else does when they commit a crime, and lock them up and throw away the key, and don't forget Hillary cause she needs to go too LOL
Please investigate both! Impeach Biden and lock up his son. There's no doubt in my mind they're guilty.
Hey he can give himself a pardon and his son just like good old Trump did ! Don’t see anyone suggesting that but it was all good when Trump did it! Sick of all this split punishment suggestions if they break the law no matter what party need to pay! Clean out all the lawbreakers and start with some honest people that actually are working for Americans!
