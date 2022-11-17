ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Jailed Egypt dissident was 'near death' on hunger strike: family

By Khaled DESOUKI, -
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086GXN_0jEK8DJc00
Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, pictured at his home in Cairo in 2019, is serving a five-year prison sentence /AFP/File

Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah was "near" to death behind bars, his family told AFP Thursday after the first family visit since he ended a seven-month long hunger strike.

"When we saw him today, he was exhausted, weak and vulnerable," the activist's aunt novelist Ahdaf Soueif said. "He was very, very thin and sometimes leaned against the wall".

The pro-democracy blogger is currently serving a five-year sentence for "spreading false news" by sharing another user's Facebook post about police brutality.

After seven months consuming what his family said was "100 calories a day", Abdel Fattah escalated his strike to all food, and then water on November 6 to coincide with the start of the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

World leaders at the COP27 summit raised his case with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

On Monday he wrote a letter saying he had ended the strike, and on Thursday his family was allowed access for the first time in nearly a month in the prison, north of Cairo.

"We saw him in the visitation booth of Wadi al-Natroun prison, with a glass barrier between us, with one very faint headset that we could talk to him through one at a time," his sister Sanaa Seif said.

- 'Deteriorated severely' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MNci_0jEK8DJc00
Ahdaf Soueif, aunt of Alaa Abdel Fattah, and his sister Sanaa Seif, speak to reporters after visiting him in prison on Thursday /AFP

His other sister Mona Seif -- in London campaigning for his release -- said news from the visit was "unsettling".

"Alaa deteriorated severely in the past two weeks, but at least they got to see him, and he needed to see the family so much," she wrote on Twitter.

Abdel Fattah recounted to his family how, five days into his food and water strike, he lost consciousness in the shower, at which point he was given fluids.

"He talked about all of this as a near-death experience," Soueif said.

While Abdel Fattah has now ended his hunger strike, he "will have no choice but to resume his hunger strike imminently if there continues to be no real movement on his case", Soueif added.

The family have submitted a new request for a presidential pardon, and hopes it could be granted were raised when the plea was picked up by one of Egypt's most watched talk show hosts, the ardently pro-Sisi Amr Adib.

Intended to burnish the country's image, COP27 has brought a wave of criticism over Egypt's human rights record, with Abdel Fattah's case making global headlines.

- 'Free them all!' -

On Thursday, civil society delegates at the closing of the COP27 People's Plenary in Egypt's seaside town of Sharm el-Sheikh chanted "Free Alaa! Free them all!"

Several speakers at the summit have ended with the words "You have not yet been defeated" -- the title of Abdel Fattah's book. It has become a rallying cry for activists, both at the climate talks and posting online, demanding climate justice and human rights.

"We hope that the incredible global attention on Alaa's case, and the tens of thousands of people who are now standing by him, will lead to his release," Soueif said, adding that her nephew had had no idea of the mass campaign supporting him.

"He has been completely in the dark as to what's happening in the world outside," she said.

But as the summit wraps up in coming days, Sanaa Seif worries that soon "the attention will be less."

Egyptian human rights defenders -- who have stepped into a rare spotlight on the summit's sidelines -- fear what will happen once the summit's cameras are gone.

Rights groups estimate Cairo is holding about 60,000 political prisoners, many of them in brutal conditions and overcrowded cells. Egypt rejects the reports.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
AFP

Australian tells of Myanmar jail squalor, torture fear

An Australian economist released last week after nearly two years in a Myanmar jail on Tuesday told of interrogations in leg irons, squalor and the sounds of screams from tortured cellmates. Turnell told the paper he was initially kept at Yangon's Insein prison in a six metre by 2.5 metre concrete cell in which an iron chair with leg irons had been bolted to the floor.
AFP

Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar for the first time

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey's presidency showed.  Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the military's 2013 ouster in Cairo of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan.
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
France 24

Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea

Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
The Jewish Press

US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
BBC

Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

AFP

95K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy