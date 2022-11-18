ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Security at Target store in downtown LA increased after homeless man stabs 2 people inside

By Sid Garcia and
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A Target store in downtown Los Angeles now has increased security after a homeless man grabbed a large butcher knife off the shelf and stabbed two people - including a young boy - before he was fatally shot.

The terrifying attack unfolded around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at a popular shopping complex near Figueroa and 7th streets.

Police say the homeless man entered the store and grabbed a butcher knife with a 9-inch blade off a shelf. He approached a 9-year-old boy in the store and told him he was going to kill him, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

"(He) confronted him and told the young boy he was going to stab him and kill him," Moore said. "He repeated that more than once. The young child attempted to flee and leave, ignore him, move away. The suspect without any further provocation suddenly attacked and stabbed this child in the back."

READ MORE | Target security guard fatally shoots man who stabbed 2 customers inside downtown LA store, LAPD says

A homeless man was shot and killed by a security guard after stabbing two people at a downtown Los Angeles Target store, police said.

The child suffered a deep wound to the back of his shoulder and fell on the floor. Moore said the boy underwent surgery and was in stable condition, but may have suffered potential neurological damage.

The boy was identified as Brayden Medina, according to a GoFundMe created for him and his family.

The homeless man also stabbed one woman, about age 25, "brutally" in the chest, Moore said. Some good Samaritans came to her rescue, pulling her away to the pharmacy area of the store and closing the gate.

The man was ultimately fatally shot by a security guard.

Gil Alonso told Eyewitness News he was inside the store when the homeless man walked in.

"What I saw was somebody that came in and was enraged and grabbed a knife," he said. "There was mostly chaos ... he attacked a child, and thankfully, security and the officers were able to help out, but it's just traumatic."

On Wednesday, at least five officers were seen patrolling the Target store.

The retail giant has since issued the following statement:

"On Tuesday evening, an individual attacked multiple guests at our 7th & Figueroa store in Los Angeles. We can confirm that a third-party security guard intervened to stop the attack and the Los Angeles Police Department was quick to respond to the situation. Safety is our top priority and our hearts go out to the guests who were injured. We're grateful for the aid provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and others, and we're focusing on supporting our team in the wake of the incident. We'd refer additional questions to law enforcement."

Meanwhile, shoppers like Patricia Enriquez of Silver Lake said what happened at the store doesn't really change how safe they feel around the area.

"As far as safety is concerned, it's not just downtown, but seems that it's happened a lot more downtown, but it can be anywhere," she said.

LAPD added that the suspect has no relationship with the victims.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded

Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man stabbed to death during argument, police say

A 64-year-old man faces a murder charge after he stabbed another man to death during an argument in Long Beach on Saturday, authorities said. Ronald Wandersee is being held in lieu of $2 million bail after admitted to stabbing Michael Marker, 58, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release. The two Long […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery

A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two suspects were in custody Friday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in Long Beach earlier this fall. Homicide detectives said Daven Trotter, 27, of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26, of Long Beach, were arrested Thursday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of Los Angeles resident Kacy Lloyd.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’

Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy