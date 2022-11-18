ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Hills, NY

2 Northern Westchester Prisons Involved In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against New York

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Two women's prisons in Northern Westchester are involved in a civil lawsuit being filed against the state of New York alleging that several incidents of sexual assaults happened at the facilities.

The two prisons named in the lawsuit, Bedford Hills Correctional Facility and Taconic Correctional Facility, both located in Bedford, will be part of a series of civil actions alleging that at least 750 individuals were sexually assaulted while in the custody of the New York State Department of Correctional Services, according to an announcement by Slater Slater Schulman LLP from Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Adam Slater of Slater Slater Schulman LLP on behalf of the victims, also involves several other prisons in the state, including Bayview Correctional Facility in Manhatten, according to the law firm.

Of the 750 claims, Bedford Hills Correctional Facility has the third highest volume at 79, while Taconic Correctional Facility has 54 claims, the announcement said.

"These women were forced to suffer horrific abuse while under the supposed protection of the State of New York. Under its watch, an epidemic of violence and abuse of power was running rampant throughout numerous facilities across the state. And they did nothing," Crump said.

The lawsuit will be filed on Thursday, Nov. 24, the same day as the enactment of New York's Adult Survivors Act, which will extend the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault and give them more time to seek recourse after they are released, according to the law firm.

The act, which was signed into law on Tuesday, May 24, establishes a one-year time period for victims of sex crimes over 18 to file suit for crimes for which the statute of limitations had previously expired, the law firm said.

"We passed the Adult Survivors Act because for too long, survivors of sexual abuse were shut out of the courthouse by New York State's formerly inadequate statutes of limitations," New York State Senator Brad Hoylman said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Aquebogue Man Charged, Weapons Recovered After Investigation Into Threats To Jewish Community

A Long Island man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into threats to the Jewish community in New York City. Christopher Brown, age 21, of Aquebogue, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, and charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon, the New York City Police Department reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing New Rochelle Man

A Westchester County man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him. Christopher Corcoran, age 62, was last seen leaving his residence in New Rochelle at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Corcoran is hearing impaired and has recently shown signs of depression and...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

'Put Lives At Risk': Nassau County Dentist, Town Worker Charged In Opioid Prescription Scheme

A Long Island dentist is among two people facing charges for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions to people without a medical need. Farmingdale resident Jason DiBlasi, age 49, who owns a dental office in Massapequa, was arraigned on 113 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist in Nassau County Court Friday, Nov. 18.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

North Salem Judge In Trouble For Trying To Use Status To Get Gun Permit Approved

A judge in Northern Westchester has been disciplined for attempting to use his status to influence the approval of a pistol license for his neighbors. In May 2020, John M. Aronian, a Justice of the North Salem Town Court since January 2016, submitted character reference letters on behalf of his neighbors, Susan and Daniel Koch, to help their pistol permit applications get approved, according to the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 14-Year-Old

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.Tatyana Grajales was last seen in Hempstead on Grove Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police around 10:45 p.m. F…
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
408K+
Followers
59K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy