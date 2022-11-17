ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

CNN Boss Chris Licht Announces MORE Layoffs Are Imminent At Struggling News Network

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZPQe_0jEFFtad00
Source: Mega

CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, announced this week that more layoffs are soon to come at the struggling news network as Licht works to cut upwards of $100 million from the network’s budget, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising new development came on Wednesday during a tense town hall between the 51-year-old CEO and his staffers.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNOGc_0jEFFtad00
Source: Mega

Although Licht did not provide specifics when Alisyn Camerota – the town hall’s moderator – asked who would be getting the axe, Licht did reveal those who are not part of CNN’s “core mission” are likely to be let go.

Licht also revealed the next round of layoffs are scheduled to come as soon as early December.

“There are huge nerves about that,” one CNN insider said regarding Licht’s Wednesday announcement, according to the New York Post.

“It wasn’t clear from that town hall who they’re going to fire,” the network insider added. “We’re waiting for answers on that.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hxiP_0jEFFtad00
Source: Mega

The town hall reportedly grew more heated after Camerota questioned Licht over whether the upcoming layoffs are a result of the influence David Zaslav – who serves as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the network’s parent company – has over CNN.

“I own the vision for this place,” Licht quickly responded. “I did not take this job to take dictation from anybody.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Licht’s announcement on Wednesday came just weeks after the new CNN chairman issued a memo warning staffers of upcoming “changes” being made to the network’s “people, budgets, and projects.”

“There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning,” Licht wrote in October.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEVD4_0jEFFtad00
Source: Mega

“All this together will mean noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling,” he continued. “These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects.”

Other reports suggested the upcoming round of layoffs are a result of Zaslav’s order for Licht to cut $100 million from CNN’s budget, and it comes as Zaslav himself it set to cut upwards of 1,000 of his 40,000 workers at Warner Bros. Discovery by the end of year.

Licht’s announcement on Wednesday, as well as his memo in October, came in stark contrast to an announcement he made in June in which he said “no layoffs” were taking place at CNN.

“As it relates to CNN, there are no layoffs per se,” he said during a staff-wide event at the time. “A layoff is a downsizing, where you are given a target, and that is not happening at CNN.”

Comments / 31

Joyce Hyatt
3d ago

CNN is perverted. Old Toobin, one of their main news anchors was caught jer_____ off on live Zoom! Geez. Trust me, you will not see anything like that on Fox!

Reply
7
colleen.fontenot
3d ago

The left wails and moans and are all afflicted when Musk lays people off, but when Amazon and cnn do it...not a word

Reply
9
#fblessatlast#
3d ago

Nothing will ever change in ratings until you start changing your boring, inaccurate agenda…

Reply
11
Related
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
RadarOnline

Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network

Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
RadarOnline

More Than 20 Disgruntled CNN Employees Say ‘Things Have Never Been Worse’ Under New Boss Chris Licht, Claims Ex-Network Staffer

At least 20 employees currently working at CNN believe “things have never been worse” under the leadership of new boss Chris Licht, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come as the struggling news network continues to be plagued by plummeting ratings, a series of disorienting shakeups and low company morale, a silent majority of workers at CNN are reportedly losing faith in Licht as his abrupt decisions continue to backfire in everyone’s faces.That is the revelation made by Dylan Byers, a journalist who previously worked at CNN before moving on to Puck News. According to Byers, at least 20...
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
RadarOnline

MSNBC's Ratings PLUMMET! Alex Wagner Fails To Bring In Viewers, Marking Her Worst Month Since Replacing Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner is no Rachel Maddow, and her ratings prove it. The MSNBC star, who took over for Maddow on August 16, had the worst month of her career since taking the seat, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Alex Wagner Tonight host, 44, had a rough October, with RadarOnline.com discovering that her ratings slumped to 1.425 million viewers and 134,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.Wagner fell dramatically behind her 9 PM competition Hannity over at Fox News.The Sean Hannity-run show scored nearly double for the same timeframe, bringing in over 2.7 million viewers. He also blew Wagner...
TheDailyBeast

Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era

Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
RadarOnline

Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses

Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

130K+
Followers
3K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy