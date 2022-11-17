ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lizzo grants a special TikTok fan's greatest wish and shares iconic dress

By Haley Yamada
 4 days ago

Lizzo continues to prove that she's the gift that keeps on giving. The Grammy-winning singer surprised a fan with a special delivery after the fan took to TikTok to ask the star for a favor.

Atlanta-based author Aurielle Marie was chosen as one of Out's 100 LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars. Marie wanted to make sure they attended the ceremony in style and said in a video they couldn't find anything "red carpet ready."

FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Aurielle Marie speaks at the Atlanta #RallyforFerguson Justice For Mike Brown at the CNN Center, Aug. 18, 2014, in Atlanta.

So they made a TikTok to get Lizzo's attention and asked to wear the singer's bright pink tulle dress, made by designer Giambattista Valli for the star's 2022 Emmys performance.

"I wanted to feel like Lizzo walking up the stage to take what she earned. Her award at the 2022 Emmy’s this year," Marie told "GMA" as they got ready for the gala.

Marie was also crowned the 2022 Georgia Author of the Year for their debut poetry collection, "Gumbo Ya Ya: Poems," published in 2019.

The poems embraces Marie's experience, as they describe, "growing up fat, Black and queer in the South." Through their work, they touch on race, gender and body size discrimination -- three issues Lizzo has also been very vocal in championing.

MORE: Lizzo says body positivity movement has left 'the bodies it was created for' behind

The dress Lizzo wore at the 2019 American Music Awards came just before Marie was leaving for the airport to fly to New York and attend the Out 100 awards.

Marie posted a TikTok of the first time they tried on the dress. When they saw themselves, they immediately burst into tears, noting in the caption that they are "certified Lizzo-size."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images - PHOTO: Lizzo presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

When asked if they thought Lizzo would actually send a dress, Marie said, "No, I mean, I'm a stranger -- Lizzo had no idea who I was."

Marie added a message for the "Good as Hell" singer: "I'm really grateful because I think I think that everyone deserves to feel this beautiful."

