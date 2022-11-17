ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem residents can return home after overturned gasoline tanker forces evacuation

By Matt Petrillo, Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7SJ1_0jED8AfE00

Residents can return home after flipped tanker truck forces evacuation 02:23

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Some residents were able to return home Thursday night, hours after they were evacuated from their homes when a gasoline tanker crashed, flipped over and began leaking fuel into their neighborhood in the early morning hours.

The fuel spill happened in the area of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and forced evacuations from at least 400 homes.

Though some residents could return home, many roads remained blocked off around the spill site in Bethlehem. The truck was removed from the scene Thursday evening.

When the spill occurred, first responders rushed to the scene and used megaphones to alert people to get out of their homes.

"I heard them on their loud speakers and I ignored it," Fran Groves said. "And I heard them say, 'Evacuate immediately,' and I thought that was ridiculous, I'm not going to evacuate in this quiet neighborhood. And then they were serious. I heard it about three or four times and I think 'maybe I'll put my clothes on.' Maybe I'm going somewhere."

The driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital with injuries.

There were two separate leaks coming from the 6,000-gallon tanker, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said. Crews from the Bethlehem Fire Department HazMat Team and Lehigh County HazMat arrived at the scene working to contain the spill. Bob Novatnack, director of Bethlehem's Emergency Management, says the cleanup could last days.

The owner of the tanker has contracted a hazardous waste company to clean up the scene and runoff, a Bethlehem spokesperson said. As a precaution, a containment boom was deployed on Monocacy Creek in the area of Conestoga Street, but officials don't believe any gas from the leak entered the water.

The Red Cross said they're providing canteen services to responders, mobilizing teams to support the evacuation site, and coordinating with local officials to determine the next steps.

Nitschmann Middle School in Bethlehem will operate on a two-hour delay, the school announced. The school was used as a shelter for displaced families.

"A situation like this is different than a lot of the things we respond to because the homes aren't damaged," said Peter Brown with the Red Cross. "So everything will be the same in their homes when they go back."

The driver was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Residents can contact the City of Bethlehem Public Safety Center at 610-865-7000 to verify when it is safe to return to their homes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

More than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday? Well, you're not alone. Nearly 55 million Americans plan to travel over the holiday and locally, AAA says more than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents are expected to travel. Jam-packed airports, maxed-out parking lots and pricey tickets - that's what travelers face when flying over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. With nearly 55 million people expected to be on the move, the holiday rush has already started.  Airlines are trying to prevent the cancellation chaos that customers experienced last Thanksgiving by adding more pilots and adjusting schedules, but the crowds aren't the only thing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Friend remembers bartender killed from Berks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

50 properties affected by North Philly water main break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major water main break in North Philadelphia that shot water up into the air like a geyser on Thursday morning has since been placed under control. The 12-inch main break on the 1800 block of North 6th Street happened just before 6:45 a.m.An estimated 50 properties were impacted by the break, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. Water will be restored as soon as possible. The water created a river running south along a stretch of 6th Street that lasted about 45 minutes. Parked cars nearby were hit by water. Philadelphia Water Department crews were able to shut off the water and get it under control by 7:15 a.m.But by then, so much water had been spilled in the street, it created a river running along the side of the Buttonwood Apartments.CBS3 spoke with a man off camera who lives in a unit on the first floor. He said he doesn't have any flooding and didn't even know there was a water main break. Philadelphia Gas Works is still on the scene working on the water main.Customers who believe their water service or property is affected should call (215) 685-6300 to report any issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigate 3rd home invasion this month near Temple University campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month."This is the third home invasion in the last two weeks and all investigative leads are being explored," a Temple University spokesperson said in a statement.Two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Berks County native killed in LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Two men shot in Delaware County: Police

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$3B Atlantic City development will feature canals, high-end auto track

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast.Tower Developments and Post Brothers on Monday unveiled plans for a project they call Casa Mar, a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.It would be built on the former Bader Field site, which used to house an air facility that was the first in the world to be called...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How to protect your home during winter season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Winter is right around the corner and many homeowners are taking steps to protect their homes from the cold and save on heating costs. Craig Taylor has been a homeowner in Cherry Hill for almost 50 years. He understands the importance of winterizing your home. A few decades ago, Taylor went on vacation and came back to a disaster. "I forgot to turn off the outside water spigot that froze and broke and ended up pouring water into the basement," Taylor said. "And I had to call the fire department to pump out the basement. It was pretty embarrassing."To avoid...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving travel: The holiday hustle on in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holiday hustle is officially on for Thanksgiving as the holiday travel season began Friday at Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station.Airport officials estimate 867,000 passengers will pass through the airport between Friday and Nov. 29, which would be a 12% increase from this time last year.If you're flying, expect the busiest days to be Tuesday through Sunday, but the airport isn't the only place that's busy with travelers.From 30th Street Station to Philadelphia International Airport, travelers are trying to beat the Thanksgiving rush and they're heading out of town early this year."It gives us some...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trees planted in Germantown honor victims of 2 hit-and-run crashes on same street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Elizabeth Negron and Dia Lee were killed in hit-and-run crashes at the same intersection in Germantown. While an arrest was made in Lee's case, the Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit Negron.The Germantown community is coming together, planting trees to honor the victims."She was a joy to be around," Jackie Martinez, Negron's sister, said.Negron, 32, is remembered as a free spirit and loving mother to her two daughters."She just likes to, like, talk to people and introduce herself," Martinez said.On July 3, Negron was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Marathon: What roads will be closed and when

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're planning to drive in Philadelphia this upcoming weekend, get ready for traffic and detours. It's marathon weekend and several streets will be closed. The Philadelphia Half Marathon is Saturday and the Philadelphia Marathon is on Sunday. Below is an image of the marathon route. Most road closures and parking restrictions begin early Saturday morning. Here is a list of road closures starting Saturday, Nov. 19. 2:00 a.m. Closures2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin ParkwaySpring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man found dead inside burning vehicle in North Philly: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police officers and fire crews were called to the 3500 block of North 10th Street on Thursday morning just after 4:15 a.m. for vehicles on fire. They extinguished the fire from two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee. A man of unknown age was located in the driver seat of the Jeep Cherokee. The fire marshal pronounced the victim dead on the scene just before 6 a.m. The incident has been ruled arson. Homicide detectives are also investigating. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy