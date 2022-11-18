ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Russian State TV thought Trump's 2024 announcement was bad

By Harry Fletcher
 2 days ago

Donald Trump is running to be US President again, and even Russian State TV was unimpressed about the whole thing.

The controversial figure confirmed on Tuesday (15 November) he would be throwing his hat in the race with a 2024 campaign announcement speech at Mar-a-Lago.

Not only did he managed to annoy QAnon in the process, and now it looks like Russian observers weren’t impressed with his comeback speech either.

According to Mediaite , Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was dismissive when discussing the announcement on state TV.

“It’s a big joy for Biden that Trump announced that he is planning to run in the elections. Trump did it dramatically, beautifully, just in time at the moment when the world could totally spit on it,” he joked.

“The world stood on the brink of nuclear war, as everyone thought, expecting that NATO is about to do something. It turned out not to be the case.”

After showing a clip from the speech, he added: “I have a few technical questions. First of all, why is Trump doing this? Really, what is it for? It would be impossible to find a worse time for this. It gives him absolutely nothing. He performed quite poorly. And I mean very poorly. There can be no positives from this. What the heck is it for? Why is he doing this?”

He added: “The red wave did not materialize. They did not take the Senate, not as big of a majority in Congress as they needed. Within the party, DeSantis looks more successful. Is this an attempt to interrupt DeSantis? Or is this a gift for Biden?”

Newsweek

Ex-Russian Diplomat Thought it Was 'Obvious' to Putin His Army's Limits

A former Russian diplomat said that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the limits of his own military prowess before launching his war in Ukraine. Speaking in a podcast episode with Foreign Affairs Deputy Editor Kate Brannen released Thursday, Boris Bondarev said that he didn't think the longtime Russian leader would actually launch his invasion in the first place.
