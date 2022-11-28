ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Social Security: Dec. 7 Deadline To Choose Your Medicare Enrollment Approaches — What Are Your Options?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmEbm_0jEBOnI600

Every year the Social Security Administration’s Medicare program provides an open enrollment period that gives beneficiaries a chance to review their current coverage and decide on what they need to change. That period is currently underway and will continue through Dec. 7, 2022.

See: 6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in the New Year
Find: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Your main focus during open enrollment will be deciding which type of coverage best fits your current health needs and financial situation. Making the right choice could lead to hundreds of dollars in savings — but you’ll need to do your homework.

“Most people don’t pay much attention to the open enrollment period and that can come at a cost,” Tricia Neuman, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and executive director of its Program on Medicare Policy, told the AARP in an interview.

The most popular option for seniors is Original Medicare, which includes the following, according to the SSA website:

  • Medicare Part A (hospital insurance): This helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or at a skilled nursing facility following a hospital stay. It also pays for certain home healthcare and hospice care services.
  • Medicare Part B (medical insurance): This helps pay for services from doctors and other healthcare providers as well as outpatient care, home healthcare, durable medical equipment and certain preventive services.

Other parts of Medicare are run by private insurance companies that follow rules set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. You might want to pursue these options if Original Medicare doesn’t cover enough of your healthcare needs. For example, under Part B you’re responsible for 20% of the cost of a doctor visit or lab test.

Here are other Medicare options to consider during open enrollment. Keep in mind that these might carry additional costs, though they could end up saving you money over the long term:

  • Medigap : This is a supplemental insurance policy that helps pay Medicare out-of-pocket copayments, coinsurance and deductible expenses.
  • Medicare Advantage (previously known as Part C). This includes all benefits and services covered under Part A and Part B (such as prescription drugs), along with additional benefits like vision, hearing and dental care. With MA, all are bundled together in a single plan.
  • Medicare Part D (Medicare prescription drug coverage): This helps cover the cost of prescription drugs.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you don’t necessarily have to make a move during the regular open enrollment period currently underway. There’s also a special open enrollment period for those who are already enrolled in MA plans . As the AARP noted, the special open enrollment period for MA runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year. During this period, you can switch from one MA plan to another or to original Medicare. Switching to original Medicare means you’ll also be able to get a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

You also get a second chance to apply for Part B if you miss your initial enrollment period. A general enrollment period runs from Jan. 1 through March 31. Your coverage starts the first day of the month after you sign up.

In terms of the current open enrollment period, you will want to review a few things before making your final choices on or before Dec. 7.

For example, if you are considering switching from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, the AARP advises making sure that your healthcare providers are covered in the MA plan’s network. Also, keep in mind that some MA plans require referrals to specialists or require prior plan authorization for certain diagnostic tests and other services.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Retirement Planning: Americans Will Need Nearly 8 Times More Money for Medical Care Than They Realize

If you are switching back to Original Medicare from an MA plan, you might not be able to get Medigap that helps you pay out-of-pocket costs under original Medicare. Even if you can get Medigap, it might be expensive.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security: Dec. 7 Deadline To Choose Your Medicare Enrollment Approaches — What Are Your Options?

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
CNET

How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase Next Year

Starting in January, Social Security checks will increase by 8.7%, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, assessed on benefits each year. That's the biggest bump since 1981, when they rose by an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever...
Motley Fool

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023

Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023

Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
219K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy