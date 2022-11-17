Sunny and chilly Friday for the Hudson Valley

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will remain chilly for Friday under a mix of sun and clouds.

NOW: There is the chance for some flurries/snow shower or even a rain sprinkle tonight, otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and cold tonight.

NEXT: It gets even colder into the weekend. Temperatures will come up into the 50s for Thanksgiving, but there might be a wet or wintry storm Black Friday and Next Saturday. Too early for any sort of high confidence or details. The News 12 Storm Watch Team will continue to monitor.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds otherwise mostly clear. Stray snow shower. Lows near the upper-20s to near 30.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy and chilly. Highs around 40. There is a small chance for an evening rain or snow shower. Highs near 42, lows near 26.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, a little breezy. Highs around 40. Lows near 27.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs around 38. Lows near 24.

NEXT WEEK: Still cold on Monday, but temperatures warm a little bit through mid-week. Highs will likely be in the 50s for Wednesday and then drop for Thanksgiving Thursday with dry weather.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Possible wintry or wet storm. Just worth a watch this far out.