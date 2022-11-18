ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

What are the best times of day to post on TikTok?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

There's no denying that TikTok has taken over social media – and it's arguably the only platform that gives everyone a shot at becoming a viral sensation.

If you're an avid TikToker already or want to maximise the results on your content, Influencer Marketing Hub has analysed over 100,000 posts to find the best engagement rates.

Their results reveal the times in EST:

  • Monday: 6 AM, 10 AM, 10 PM
  • Tuesday: 2 AM, 4 AM, 9 AM
  • Wednesday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 11 PM
  • Thursday: 9 AM, 12 AM, 7 PM
  • Friday: 5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM
  • Saturday: 11 AM, 7 PM, 8 PM
  • Sunday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 4 PM

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In recent years, people and brands have realised that millions can be made via YouTube, Instagram and TikTok if you have a dedicated following.

In a 2019 poll conducted by the Lego Group, results showed British and American children were three times as likely (30 per cent) to want to be YouTubers or vloggers as astronauts (11 per cent) when they grow up.

Now, there's a social media calculator that tells you how close you are to being a full-time influencer.

Using various industry estimates, the creation from Lickd.co crunches the numbers on what stats you’d need to become a full-time influencer.

The website says: “Influencers are a rapidly growing breed and the top ones are making some serious money, so it’s no wonder that more and more people are looking to give up the day job, with around 22,000 people each month searching for ‘how to become an influencer ’ on Google.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Indy100

Paige Spirinac says she's shown her cleavage for the last time on Twitter

Twitter has become somewhat of a different place following Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase less than a month ago.From fears of misinformation and fake tweets impersonating big companies as a result of the Twitter Blue subscription plan, a lot has gone down.And now, there’s even the threat that this might be the end of the bird app.With the potential disappearance of the app, many people are sharing posts, indicating that it might be their last on the platform, including golf Influencer Paige Spiranac.She took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself dressed in a festive gingerbread top,...
Indy100

What is 'single posting' and is your partner doing it?

When was the last time your partner posted a photo of you on their social media? If it's been a while then you may need to worry they're 'single posting' - a coin termed by Allison Claire for The Dirt.Single posting is when somebody in a relationship posts on social media as though they are single. This means the may be posting about their social life often, or maybe even personal life, but excluding the fact that they have a partner. "We know what attention-seeking behavior looks like online: attractive selfies, posts about or from nights out, posts about wanting...
Indy100

Why do people think Twitter is shutting down?

There have been many notable changes since Elon Musk's $44bn (£37.2bn) Twitter takeover that happened less than a month ago. Since his acquisition, thousands of employees have been laid off, and the remaining staff have been given a "Twitter 2.0" ultimatum along with an elaborate list of suggestions to improve productivity.Meanwhile, some users were banned for "impersonating" the self-titled "free speech absolutist", including comedian Kathy Griffin. Some advertisers have reportedly pulled out, and there have been plans to introduce a $7.99 subscription service for verified users to keep their blue ticks.Subsequently, Twitter users believe the end is near. While there...
Indy100

Woman exposes how scarily easy it is to find people's personal info from TikTok

We’re all warned about the perils of the online world and how hackers lie at every turn.Those of us who take a pretty laissez-faire approach to digital security – blindly accepting cookies and signing up for every available newsletter – shouldn’t be too surprised to learn that our personal information is easy to track down.But those of us who tread more carefully and do our best to cover our tracks shouldn’t be complacent either, as one TikTok user has revealed.The social media sleuth, who goes by the name Kahn, has become a legend on the video-sharing platform thanks to her...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Twitter is now stopping people from posting links to rival Mastodon

Twitter has been in a state of chaos since its recent takeover, with the latest twist being the departure of hundreds of employees after Elon Musk convinced them to get with the "extremely hardcore" work environment or resign with severance pay.On Thursday (17 November), as the mass departure from Twitter happened, the hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter started trending, as people wondered whether this was the end.After purchasing the platform for $44bn a couple of weeks ago, Musk fired half of the company's staff, asking the remaining employees to get on the "Twitter 2.0" or get out by 5 pm. As...
Indy100

34 of the funniest #RIPTwitter memes as future of the website become more uncertain

There is complete and utter disarray on Twitter today as people are fearing that the website could be gone at any moment due to the changes that Elon Musk has made. The South African billionaire and richest man in the world purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October but so far the changes that he has introduced, such as a paid verified service, have failed to take off and now Musk is laying off thousands of employees.Earlier this week he asked to conform to 'insane productivity levels' and a 'hardcore' style of working or risk losing their jobs by Thursday....
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Indy100

Elon Musk called a 'space Karen' in words projected onto the side of Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has been called a 'space Karen' by activists after a series of insults were projected onto the Twitter headquarters. It comes as Twitter saw engineers and other workers leave in their droves on Thursday, after new owner Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. People have now begun taking to Twitter to announce they were signing off after Musk’s actions. In that time, activists have been busy projecting messages onto the Twitter headquarters. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter A set of insults have been spotted scrolling across the building aimed at...
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Benzinga

Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18

Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...
Android Headlines

Twitter Blue subscription now require 90-day wait on new accounts

Maybe, verifying all Twitter Blue subscribers was a bad idea, but now Elon’s team is trying to backtrack by adding a wait time. To prevent the abuse of the blue tick among users, Twitter is now demanding that new accounts wait 90 days before accessing the Blue subscription. This is coming just days after the company stopped users from subscribing to the Blue platform.
Indy100

Andrew Tate is back on Twitter after 5-year ban - all the biggest reactions

One of the most controversial online figures is reportedly back on Twitter, after Andrew Tate reportedly had his 5-year ban overturned. Influencer Tate was previously kicked off Twitter in 2017 for comments he made about women which violated its terms of service. He was also banned from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube earlier this year after they stated he was sharing “hateful” ideas about women and masculinity in viral clips. However, it looks like he’s one of the names which have been brought back onto the platform this week by Elon Musk, alongside Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee. Sign up for...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy